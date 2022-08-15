ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
livability.com

5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH

The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
Fox 19

77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral. Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one. That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street...
Middletown, OH
Middletown, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Axios Columbus

Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs

Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Ron Howard
Brian Gaskill
Amy Adams
Vernon Wells
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm

In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District

Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine

"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
MORAINE, OH
dayton.com

Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness

Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store

It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
thexunewswire.com

Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!

This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
