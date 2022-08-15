ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Will students face storms as they head back to school? What South Florida forecast says

By Jeff Kleinman, Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

We’ve seen the summer storms the past couple of days. Thunder. Lightning. Flood warnings.

Will the rough weather continue as classes start Tuesday in Broward and Wednesday in Miami-Dade?

While the rain chance will decrease, your kids could be traveling in wet weather, especially during afternoon dismissal times.

The forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday, with storms more likely in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The rest of the week is looking at a 30-40% rain chance.

Rain or not, forecasters also expect lots of heat, with temperature highs in the low-90s this week in South Florida. The heat index — how hot it feels — is expected to be in the upper-90s, possibly even 100, Tuesday through Sunday, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

Over all, it’ll be much nicer than Sunday, when South Florida, especially Broward, got rocked by storms and flash-flood warnings. Monday’s forecast shows more of the same, with a 60% chance of rain in the region. Those summer afternoon thunderstorms will likely be back.

The heaviest rain was forecast from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, said Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

“Some storms could turn strong with the potential for flooding, lightning and gusty winds,” she said on Twitter.

And just like that: The stormy weather started to roll into Broward just after 3 p.m. Monday, with thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

Sunday’s rough weather brought a scare, and loss, to a townhouse community in North Lauderdale. Authorities say several homes caught fire from lightning strikes.

“It’s very scary that as many lightning strikes as we have that this could happen,” North Lauderdale City Manager Mike Sargis told CBS4.

“Everything I own is gone,” said Donna McCully, who lives in one of the burned homes. “All of my mementos, pictures of my parents that are dead, everything is gone.”

odismei
2d ago

Best decision I made was to homeschool my children. The in class educational system is garbage along with all these shootings, lockdowns, outbreaks, gender issues, teacher shortages, etc. how do they expect any child to get an appropriate education.

