go955.com
Michigan unemployment rate edges down in July
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point in July to 4.2 percent, according to data released on Wednesday, August 17, by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. According to a release from the department, statewide employment...
Michigan State Police sponsoring “Stuff A Blue Goose” drives to benefit local schools
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State Police Paw Paw, Marshall, and Wayland posts are partnering with various schools in Van Buren, St. Joseph, and Allegan counties to supply back-to-school supplies for students. These simultaneous “Stuff a Blue Goose” events are scheduled to take place Friday August...
Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes receives $1.1 million gift from philanthropist
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes announced on Tuesday, August 16, that they had received a gift of $1.1 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Officials say the gift is part of a total of $38.8 million donated to Junior Achievement USA and...
