These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
hippocraticpost.com
Sepsis signs and symptoms
Sepsis signs and symptoms: Sepsis is responsible for 52,000 deaths in the UK each year. A distressing 250,000 people contract the condition, which can have life-changing implications. Many of the symptoms of sepsis are unknown by most people – they range from fatigue and poor concentration through to PTSD, amputation and organ damage.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
healio.com
Comorbidities appear prevalent among patients with rhinitis, rhinosinusitis
The most common comorbidities among patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis included asthma, other chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and cardiovascular diseases. 3.9% of all patients had nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-exacerbated respiratory disease. A patient’s visit burden increased with more inflammatory upper airway diseases. Patients with rhinitis and rhinosinusitis frequently suffered...
ajmc.com
Frequent Productive Cough Associated With Worse Outcomes in Asthma, COPD
Frequent productive cough was experienced by patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with symptom prevalence increasing with higher disease severity, according to the results of a recent study. Frequent productive cough was present in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across all physician-assigned severity...
Nature.com
Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema
Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
Medical News Today
Lyme disease vaccine: Pfizer, Valneva launch trials for first shot in 20 years
Pfizer and Valneva have announced the start of phase 3 trials to test the efficacy of their new Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15. Currently, there are no other vaccines available for this tick-borne disease. Lyme disease is on the rise globally, making the prospect of an effective vaccine highly anticipated.
beckersspine.com
Novartis' spinal muscular atrophy drug leads to 2 patient deaths
Novartis reported that two patients have died because of acute liver failure following treatment with Zolgensma, the company's gene therapy used to treat spinal muscular atrophy. The cases took place in Russia and Kazakhstan after a Zolgensma infusion and following the initiation of a corticosteroid taper intended to fight liver...
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: An 8-Year-Old With Acute Onset Ataxia
Acute ataxia is a common neurologic presentation in the pediatric population that carries a broad differential diagnosis. The tempo of the presentation, distribution of the ataxia (focal or diffuse), examination findings, and paraclinical testing may be helpful in guiding diagnosis and management. Although Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and its variant, Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), are well defined, frequently encountered acute autoimmune neuropathies, the GBS/MFS spectrum have at least 12 different phenotypes with distinct neurologic features, 4 of which include ataxia. These lesser-known variants can be diagnosed clinically, in the absence of conclusive laboratory or neuroimaging data, and should always be considered in an acute presentation of ataxia. In this article, we present a previously healthy 8-year-old with acute onset ataxia with associated hyporeflexia that occurred after resolution of a presumed viral infection. We discuss our approach to ataxia, the patient's neurodiagnostic odyssey, and highlight the final diagnosis of acute ataxic neuropathy without ophthalmoplegia—a rare incomplete MFS subtype. Owing to timely recognition of the condition, the patient was treated appropriately and recovered fully.
Nature.com
Potential role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of diabetic bladder dysfunction
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease, posing a considerable threat to global public health. Treating systemic comorbidities has been one of the greatest clinical challenges in the management of diabetes. Diabetic bladder dysfunction, characterized by detrusor overactivity during the early stage of the disease and detrusor underactivity during the late stage, is a common urological complication of diabetes. Oxidative stress is thought to trigger hyperglycaemia-dependent tissue damage in multiple organs; thus, a growing body of literature has suggested a possible link between functional changes in urothelium, muscle and the corresponding innervations. Improved understanding of the mechanisms of oxidative stress could lead to the development of novel therapeutics to restore the redox equilibrium and scavenge excessive free radicals to normalize bladder function in patients with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Detecting diabetes before the first symptoms appear
A team from the UNIGE in collaboration with the HUG has discovered a molecule that can identify the development of diabetes before the first symptoms appear. Diabetes is a severe and growing metabolic disorder. It already affects hundreds of thousands of people in Switzerland. A sedentary lifestyle and an excessively rich diet damage the beta cells of the pancreas, promoting the onset of this disease. If detected early enough, its progression could be reversed, but diagnostic tools that allow for early detection are lacking. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in collaboration with several other scientists, including teams from the HUG, has discovered that a low level of the sugar 1,5-anhydroglucitol in the blood is a sign of a loss in functional beta cells. This molecule, easily identified by a blood test, could be used to identify the development of diabetes in people at risk, before the situation becomes irreversible. These results can be found in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients
A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Higher risk of vein blood clots in COVID vs flu patients
Hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients before and after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine availability had significantly higher odds of venous—but not arterial—thromboembolism than those hospitalized for influenza before the pandemic, finds a study published today in JAMA. A team led by University of Pennsylvania researchers retrospectively studied rates of venous thromboembolism (blood...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Treatments
There are many treatments available for MS, many of which can help decrease the frequency and severity of relapses, improve physical function, and ease symptoms caused by the condition. About MS treatment. While there’s no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), there are many treatments available. These treatments mainly focus on...
