Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Marshalls keeps guidance numbers on track but takes a cautious approach
Marshalls had a strong first-half trading performance but is taking a cautious approach to the economy’s inflationary pressures. Despite a slowdown in consumer spending, paving expert Marshalls (GB:MSLH) reported a jump in its revenue and earnings in its half-year results for 2022. The company maintained its full-year guidance numbers...
tipranks.com
Two food companies tipped for the top by five-star analyst Stuart Gordon
Analyst Stuart Gordon’s list of rated stocks comprises mainly hospitality and service sector companies. Here, we discuss two stocks on which he is bullish. During a period when businesses are struggling with declining sales and margins, Compass Group (GB:CPG) and SSP Group (GB:SSPG) are experiencing revenue growth – as a result of COVID restrictions being relaxed.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
RELATED PEOPLE
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
tipranks.com
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
Electrical retailer AO World (GB:AO) has posted a £37m loss for the year to March 31, blaming driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies – but forecasts profit for the fiscal year 2023. The London-listed group says it expects adjusted core profits of £20-£30 million in the 2023 financial...
tipranks.com
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
Agilent delivered fiscal Q3 2022 revenue and EPS that both exceeded company projections and Wall Street expectations. Agilent boosted its 2022 full-year outlook. The top-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks are buying Agilent stock. Agilent Technologies (A) stock jumped 6.6% in extended trading on August 16, after the company reported solid...
tipranks.com
Which UK stocks pay the highest dividends? Try these five top picks
Today, we will discuss five high dividend-paying stocks from the UK market, which make so much sense in the current inflationary environment. Inflation is not going anywhere soon, with inflation hitting double figures for the first time in 40 years in Britain – so could it be a good time to invest in high-paying dividend stocks?
tipranks.com
Will Innergex Stock (TSE: INE) Get a Boost from PacifiCorp Agreement?
Innergex Renewable Energy’s initiatives to bolster its development efforts in the United States should benefit from the successful construction of the Boswell Springs wind project. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE: INE) has signed a 30-year, 320 megawatts (MW) power purchase agreement (PPA) with PacifiCorp in which the former will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
tipranks.com
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Darktrace (GB:DARK) stock soared after it confirmed that it has been approached by the U.S.-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo for a takeover, with talks in their initial stages.
tipranks.com
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Loaded up on Canoo Stock
The CEO of Canoo, Tony Aquila, has purchased a substantial chunk of the company’s shares, reflecting confidence about the company’s growth trajectory. However, continued losses remain a concern for the company. In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV)...
tipranks.com
Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
tipranks.com
Will Saudi Aramco and Other Oil Majors Continue to Shine After Stellar Q2 Results?
Saudi Aramco and several other energy companies have delivered strong second-quarter results fueled by high energy prices and tight supplies. However, energy prices have cooled down over recent days due to fears of an economic downturn impacting demand. Currently, the short-term outlook remains uncertain amid geopolitical concerns and macroeconomic challenges.
tipranks.com
Admirals partners with TipRanks to boost traders’ research capabilities
Alternative data helps investors make smart, data-driven trading decisions. Global FinTech leader, Admirals, has improved its traders’ research capabilities as the result of a new partnership with TipRanks, the leading financial big data company, the companies announced today. Thanks to the partnership, traders using Admirals’ website and mobile app...
Comments / 0