Each day, I drive down Elm Street, coming to town. Behind the VFW a subdivision of "affordable homes" is being built. Each day, I have a myriad of questions, some of which may have been answered at a much earlier time. Who is building this subdivision? Are they a local builder? Are they using local union help? Who owns the subdivision, or who will end up with the ownership of the facility.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO