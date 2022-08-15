Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County 4H Members Compete At State Fair
Christian County 4-H members were on display at the State Fair 4-H General Show as exhibits were on display August 14th. Members completed a process of evaluation called conference judging. This process allows 4-H members to answer questions asked by the judges about their projects. The questions are used to help the judges determine how much the 4-H members know about their project. Regional Radio News congratulates all of those who participated in the State Fair.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Letter to the Editor: Is the Construction of "Affordable Homes" Beneficial in Taylorville?
Each day, I drive down Elm Street, coming to town. Behind the VFW a subdivision of "affordable homes" is being built. Each day, I have a myriad of questions, some of which may have been answered at a much earlier time. Who is building this subdivision? Are they a local builder? Are they using local union help? Who owns the subdivision, or who will end up with the ownership of the facility.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Superintendent Welcomes Kids Back To School
Taylorville School District welcomed kids to the classroom Wednesday for the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Chris Dougherty is excited to have them back. Dr. Dougherty thanks the crew that helped keep the schools ready for students. Dr. Dougherty hopes the addition of some smaller white buses will address the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Eugene "Gene" Gudgel
Mr. Eugene Frederick Gudgel, Jr., 67, of Tovey, IL passed from this life at 12:40 P.M. Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Taylorville, IL. He was born in Springfield, IL on August 22, 1954, the son of Eugene and Thelma (Wise) Gudgel, Sr. Mr. Gudgel graduated from South Fork High School...
Comments / 0