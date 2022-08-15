ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Garrett Richards?

Should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue right-hander Garrett Richards, who was recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers?. If there is one thing that the St. Louis Cardinals have learned in previous seasons, it’s that you can never have enough pitching depth. After adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers holding firm as MLB's top team

The dog days of August are upon us, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Some divisions are already pretty much locked up, but there are plenty of tight races around the league. Let’s dive into this week’s MLB Top 10. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben...
4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB

The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
