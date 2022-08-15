Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Garrett Richards?
Should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue right-hander Garrett Richards, who was recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers?. If there is one thing that the St. Louis Cardinals have learned in previous seasons, it’s that you can never have enough pitching depth. After adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick. Robbie Ray goes to the mound for the Mariners, while Jose Suarez gets the start for the Angels. Robbie Ray has had a roller-coaster season for Seattle. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Brusdar Graterol Returning Before Blake Treinen, But Has Final Hurdle
The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to getting back two key relief pitchers as Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen began their respective rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City this past Friday. Graterol tossed a scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express and went on to...
Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat
Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers holding firm as MLB's top team
The dog days of August are upon us, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Some divisions are already pretty much locked up, but there are plenty of tight races around the league. Let’s dive into this week’s MLB Top 10. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch, streaming options and start times
Here's how to watch on TV and stream the four-game series between the Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, starting Monday.
4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB
The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
Lucky 13! Late Liberty Run Keys Upset Playoff Win
The New York Liberty took the wind out of Chicago with a jaw-dropping sequence in the final frame.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0