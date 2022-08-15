ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 The Point

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
303magazine.com

4 Local Music Stores To Help Kick Your Guitar Center Habit

Guitar Center is… fine, at best. The only good thing about it is the water fountain. If you’re in a band, enjoy making music or need some gear fixed, there are plenty of local options in Denver besides the standard, errand-like trip to Guitar Center. Here are the best music stores Denver has to offer.
303magazine.com

5 Denver-Based Depop Sellers Offering Curated Apparel Selections Online

Though we’re celebrating National Thrift Shop Day today, every day is an opportunity to shop small and support local businesses that consider sustainability. According to Storage Cafe, Denver has emerged as the best city for thrifting with over 190 resale stores. In light of this research, we’re sharing 5 local Depop sellers who are bringing the Denver thrifting experience to the Internet.
303magazine.com

Local Creative Nicole Manning Finds Community and Purpose In the Denver Fashion Scene

With hairdressing, modeling, thrifting and styling in her repertoire, local creative Nicole Manning has combined her love of community, sustainability and self-expression via her involvement with the Denver fashion scene. Originally from North Carolina, Manning has lived in Colorado for five years. After practicing real estate, she returned to hairdressing...
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
9NEWS

Gaylord Rockies announces 2022 holiday lineup

AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies Resort is bringing back a crowd-pleasing arctic holiday tradition for the first time since 2019. The exhibition will use more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." ICE!, which first appeared at Gaylord Rockies in...
303magazine.com

Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 8/17 – 8/21

Denver has some popping events lined up this weekend. Start it off by exploring the city by food during Cherry Creek Al Fresco and end it by sipping pretty at the Metal Maidens Screaming Peach Seltzer Release. Wherever you weekend takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
9NEWS

The Weeknd in Denver: What to know for Thursday's stadium concert

DENVER — The Weeknd arrives early in Colorado this week. The Weeknd will be joined by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada and DJ-producer Mike Dean at the concert. The Weeknd had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.
99.9 The Point

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
indenvertimes.com

5 Upgrades to Make Before Selling Your Denver Home

If you’re gearing up to sell your Denver home, you will want to know about these five easy upgrades to make before you list your home. Making the right upgrades can help you to attract qualified buyers that are eager to pay your asking price. These five upgrades come highly recommended by professional real estate agents.
