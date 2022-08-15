Read full article on original website
2-vehicle crash blocks section of Highway 9 near Longs; 1 person taken to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Highway 9 near Longs in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash near Harvest Moon Drive was reported at 7:53 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic […]
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
North Myrtle Beach police may charge Virginia driver in fiery crash on Sunday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Virginia man driving a car that crashed Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach, starting a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and houses, may be charged with reckless driving, according to a police report. The man, who News13 isn’t naming until charges are officially confirmed, was driving a […]
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The roof of a home was left blackened and charred after flames engulfed it early Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive in the Socastee area at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire. The injured person was transported...
1 hurt in crash near Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 7:46 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating after a body was found near Timmonsville. The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, which is just off South Cartesville Highway near I-95.
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
Crews work to clean up 1,000-gallon fuel spill in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill Tuesday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 1,000-gallon spill in the area of Park Street Extention. Officials added there are no injuries and no threats to the public...
Florence County coroner identifies 22-year-old found shot dead in car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. The victim was identified as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, […]
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that […]
Body found near Timmonsville identified as missing man; being investigated as homicide
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A body found Tuesday evening near Timmonsville has been identified as that of a missing man, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating along with […]
