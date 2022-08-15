Denver's hip-hop community is preparing to say goodbye to two of its greatest assets, M.T.G. and Jay Triiiple (born Monica Medina and Alyssa Taylor, respectively), who are trading the Rocky Mountains for California beaches this fall to attend the prestigious Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP). The artists, who also happen to be best friends, have lit up stages across Colorado, winning fans through their authenticity and work ethic, and producing some of the best hip-hop music to come out of the state.

