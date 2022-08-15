ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

C-level executives can advance job prospects through personal branding on social media, study shows

Executives who regularly promote themselves on social media may have a leg up when it comes to landing high-paying job offers that help to advance their careers. In a recent study, Texas McCombs professor of information, risk, and operations management Andrew Whinston found that savvy executive candidates such as CEOs and CIOs who modestly—but frequently—tout their knowledge, expertise, and skills on Twitter were 32% more likely to attract higher-paying job offers after interviews.
TechCrunch

Meta launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain

Meta launched Horizon Worlds for all users above 18 years of age in the U.S. and Canada last year and made it available for users in the U.K. in June. In April, it also said that it is working on a web version to let people experience virtual worlds without owning a VR headset.
Footwear News

Lily Collins Brings ‘Emily in Paris’ Style Off-Screen in French Girl-Chic Loafers & Matching Chanel Boy Bag

Walking along the Seine in France, Lily Collins reprised her role in “Emily In Paris” while referencing a classic film. The titular lead posted a short video today with the Eiffel Tower pictured in the background. Collins can be seen doing a twirl on her trek, the video set to Abba’s “Our Last Summer.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) The “Mirror Mirror” actress was French-chic, Collins donning a clean and simple silhouette that began with a brown tank top tucked neatly into baby pink pants. The high-waisted pants were wide legged with a slouchy, casual...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Delivers Farm Girl-Chic Energy in Tank Top, Jeans & Western Boots

Emily Ratajkowski took a break from city life yesterday. The model posed on her Instagram story in the countryside. Ratajkowski set the rustic scene by showing a fenced-in pasture and donkeys. She also included a solo shot of her lounging in a John Deere gator. Ratajkowski was sure to dress appropriately for the occasion, pairing a simple tank top with jeans. Her purple tank top featured a halter neckline and her light-wash, mid-rise jeans were perfectly slouchy. She added earrings but otherwise kept her outfit accessory-free. EmRata made sure to wear shoes that were not only functional for a day on the...
SFGate

Ready or Not, Here Comes Web3: How the Internet’s Next Evolution Is Shaping Hollywood’s Future

Stoner Cats, CryptoPunks and Bored Apes. Blockchains and metaverses. Crypto-currencies and non-fungible tokens. Over the past 12 months, as the world has eased out of pandemic crisis mode, the pop culture-verse and the Wall Street-verse have been rife with discourse and deal-making around a belief in the revolutionary potential of mind-bendingly complicated, internet-enabled new systems of communication, content creation, supply-chain management, legal documentation and banking. This emerging world has a nomenclature all its own — the digital version of a velvet rope — but in general it refers to technologies and wildly complex computer processing applications (also referred to as data mining) that fall under the broad heading of “Web3.”
inputmag.com

Virtual influencer Lil Miquela is now the face of PacSun

PacSun’s latest spokesperson has started calling herself “the queen of the metaverse.” For all the competition that’s suddenly appeared in the space, she does boast an advantage: She already lives online. The retailer is entering a partnership with Miquela, the internet’s first ever virtual influencer. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Branston has important message as it releases new beans design

Branston has given its beans a makeover with a brand-new packaging design but has reassured fans that nothing has been done to the recipe. Dean Towey, Commercial Director at Branston Beans said: “We wanted to update our label with a great new, modern design that would really standout on shelf.
pymnts

Can Google Wallet Hold Its Own in Competitive, Highly Regulated ID Authentication Landscape?

Depending on the country they live in, Android users of the Google Pay app may have noticed a recent update replacing Google Pay with a new, multipurpose Google Wallet. Per Google, the roll out of the wallet will impact users in close to 40 countries across Europe and Middle East including the U.K., France, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
CNET

Teen's Google Doodle Highlights Importance of Having Support

Sometimes, caring for yourself means recognizing that there are others in the world who are also there to help you. That realization is the cornerstone of a Doodle created by high schooler Sophie Araque-Liu. Google announced Tuesday that her Doodle, titled Not Alone, is the winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition, an annual contest open to school kids across the US. This year's theme was "I care for myself by..."
GeekyGadgets

Improve your creativity with the Trexo tabletop camera dolly

Photographers looking for a small handy tabletop camera dolly may be interested in the Trexo Wheels. Now available at a 20% discount when using the code Summer20 the unique tabletop motion system allows you to add extra creativity to your product shots and videography. Complete with a companion smartphone application, you can control the path of the camera precisely to meet your requirements. Enabling you to carry out complicated camera movements for multi-scene shots.
Fast Company

15 strategies to build brand recognition on YouTube

If you are thinking about launching a YouTube page to increase consumer knowledge about your products or services, it’s important to focus on the key interests of your target base and deliver that content consistently. Finding a creative way to keep viewers engaged with your company through a topic...
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Tests Livestream Shopping

Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly taking a page from TikTok as it tests a new live stream shopping feature for its app. Also, Target doubled its investment on local sorting centers as customers flock to same-day delivery, and Sen. Pat Toomey criticized the FDIC’s actions on cryptocurrencies.
TheSpoon

Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup

Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
The Associated Press

Looka Teams Up with Typeform to Advance Digital Conversational Experiences for Entrepreneurs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Looka Inc., an AI-powered design and branding platform, has partnered with Typeform, offering brands of all sizes with better engagement solutions that transform traditional online interactions into intuitive, conversational experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005421/en/ Looka partners with Typeform to help advance digital conversational experiences for entrepreneurs globally.
