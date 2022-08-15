Read full article on original website
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEATS ST. AGNES IN HOME OPENER
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team beat St. Agnes 3-0 in their home opener last (Tuesday) night. Brenham won the sets 25-13, 25-23, and 25-18. Ada Stopschinski led the offense with 10 kills. Kristen Kuehn had five aces, and 23 digs. Charli Crowson had six kills, 15 digs, and 14 assists. Avery Frazier added 11 assists.
kwhi.com
BLINN VOLLEYBALL RELOADS AND GETS READY FOR ANOTHER BIG SEASON
Following two consecutive berths in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship tournament, the Blinn College volleyball team is hitting the reset button ahead of what it hopes will be a nationals hat trick. Head coach Terry Gamble and his Buccaneers kick off their season against Dallas College-Cedar Valley in a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN names Texas A&M's biggest question mark of the 2022 season
The Texas A&M Aggies will enter the 2022 season at No. 7, according to the ESPN preseason ranking. Jimbo Fisher is coming into his fifth season as head coach of the Aggies and is seeking to add momentum on all fronts. With quarterback Haynes King back in action after suffering a season-ending injury in the second game last season, there’s a quarterback competition between him and LSU transfer Max Johnson.
kwhi.com
BLINN CHEER/DANCE TO HOST FIRST EVER KIDS CLINIC
The Blinn College cheer and dance teams are excited to host their first ever kids clinic. The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Aggies' 2022 season
Texas A&M beat Alabama last year in College Station, yes. But it was still a bit of a disappointing season, as Jimbo Fisher’s crew finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, with losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. This year, even with questions at quarterback...
myaggienation.com
Today in Aggie History, Aug. 15: Johnny Manziel gets the job
Aug. 15, 2012: Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin announced redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel would be the Aggies' starter, over sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “Johnny has performed the best at this stage, and we will proceed until the season opener with him getting the first-team reps,” Sumlin...
lonelyplanet.com
Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas
Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON STUDENTS RETURN TO SCHOOL
Washington County students return to the classroom today (Wednesday). Brenham and Burton ISDs open today for the start of the new school year. Opening enrollment at Brenham ISD is projected at 4,953 students, while approximately 521 students are enrolled in Burton ISD. A priority for both Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr....
kwhi.com
MORAN ELECTED TO TEXAS 4-H COUNCIL
A Washington County 4-H member was recently elected to the Texas 4-H Council, and participated in a retreat at West Texas A&M University to prepare her for her upcoming year representing 4-Hers across Texas. Madison Moran was elected District 11 4-H Council Chairman. She is the daughter of David and...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
lavacacountytoday.com
Hallettsville was booming in the early 1900s
With the construction of a new light system in the summer of 1900, Hallettsville started a nine-year run of development that included the construction of new buildings, the beginning of new businesses, and renovations to existing structures. The Hallettsville Herald reported the little town’s progress, as it always had. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS SUMMER, BACK-TO-SCHOOL STAFF DEVELOPMENT
Brenham ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction will be tomorrow's (Thursday) guest for the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brandi Hendrix will discuss the summer months and staff development to prepare for the start of school. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at...
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
kwhi.com
SNOOK VFD HOSTING THEIR 50TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER
The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready for their 50th Annual Barbecue Fundraiser. The fundraiser is being held on Sunday, August 28, at the SPJST Lodge #9 located at 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Barbecue Chicken and Sausage plates are being served from 11am-1pm at a cost of...
Colorado County Citizen
Columbus full of generous people, kind hearts
A View Of Columbus Through Rose-Colored GlassesBY NANCY DICKSON STILESThis column is dedicated to acknowledging examples of “positives” that express the community spirit of Columbus – our town.Columbus is known to have folks with a high level of generosity and really kind hearts – Columbus Christian Women’s Organization, the Lions ...
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
