Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Panthers receiver changes tune on Baker Mayfield

When the Carolina Panthers finally took the plunge on former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, it was discovered that a number of people in the Panthers organization had spoken pretty poorly about Mayfield, including wide receiver Robbie Anderson. He has since said that he has no issues with Mayfield, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?

For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Should Panthers put more pressure on Baker Mayfield?

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback battle. All signs, though, point to Baker Mayfield being their starter, not Sam Darnold. Mayfield took reps with the top offensive unit in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. He has also taken the majority of the snaps with the offensive starters during training camp practices so far.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Cousins, Jefferson snubbed in top-10 QB-WR list

If the Minnesota Vikings have their way, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson will have a big 2022 season, but there are some pundits who still need to see this duo on the field. NFL Network analyst and former Jackson Jaguars star running back Maurice Jones-Drew released his top 10 quarterback/receiver combos on Tuesday, and while some of the league's best players made the list, Jefferson and Cousins didn't make the cut.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?

Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Browns sign veteran offensive tackle, cut wide receiver

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they have signed veteran free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller after cutting rookie free agent wide receiver Travell Harris. The Browns had signed Harris after the 2022 Draft as an undrafted free agent. The Washington State product had a good season for the Cougars last year, catching 76 passes for 814 yards and 9 touchdowns.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/17: Receiver Issues, Roster Churn, and Unseen Diamonds

Today’s OBR Daily Newswire is a multifaceted gem, a diamond with many sides, worthy of thorough exploration and great comments in response. I know this is true, because yesterday’s Newswire wasn’t all that, and it got about half the page views of the one the day before. I can’t figure out which Newswires will “hit” and which ones won’t, but it probably has something to do with how I title them.
CLEVELAND, OH

