Today’s OBR Daily Newswire is a multifaceted gem, a diamond with many sides, worthy of thorough exploration and great comments in response. I know this is true, because yesterday’s Newswire wasn’t all that, and it got about half the page views of the one the day before. I can’t figure out which Newswires will “hit” and which ones won’t, but it probably has something to do with how I title them.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO