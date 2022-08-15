ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, WI

AM 1390 KRFO

$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
B102.7

Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
B105

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers

Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
HUDSON, WI
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge

Flash flooding in Cambridge Wednesday night – Credit: Kim Anderson. Heavy rain from slow-moving storms has led to flooding in parts of eastern Minnesota, namely in Isanti County where the City of Cambridge was inundated with water, making travel difficult and dangerous throughout the town of almost 9,000 people.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
River Falls Journal

"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday

River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
RIVER FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?

Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving

(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
wtmj.com

8-year-old from Menomonie named a top finalist in the USA Mullet Championship

Mullets are making a comeback, and 8-year-old “Mullet Boy” may soon hold the title of best kid mullet in the country. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie entered the USA Mullet Championship earlier this year. “We had seen the contest last year and just thought it was kind of cute and funny, but we missed the submission deadline,” Erin Bailey, Emmitt’s mom, said “so we were watching for it this year.”
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

