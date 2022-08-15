Read full article on original website
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers
Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge
Flash flooding in Cambridge Wednesday night – Credit: Kim Anderson. Heavy rain from slow-moving storms has led to flooding in parts of eastern Minnesota, namely in Isanti County where the City of Cambridge was inundated with water, making travel difficult and dangerous throughout the town of almost 9,000 people.
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio
Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who...
wtmj.com
8-year-old from Menomonie named a top finalist in the USA Mullet Championship
Mullets are making a comeback, and 8-year-old “Mullet Boy” may soon hold the title of best kid mullet in the country. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie entered the USA Mullet Championship earlier this year. “We had seen the contest last year and just thought it was kind of cute and funny, but we missed the submission deadline,” Erin Bailey, Emmitt’s mom, said “so we were watching for it this year.”
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to hold groundbreaking on new site
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, is set to break ground on a new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Rice Lake, Wis. According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug....
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
