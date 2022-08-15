Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
NebraskaTV
Java Junction, police searching for those responsible for break-ins
KEARNEY, Neb. — Java Junction in Kearney has experienced multiple break-ins over the last month, and they're asking for help identifying the culprit. The man pictured approached the coffee shop on the corner of N Ave and 27th Street in Kearney late on Sunday night and ripped the surveillance camera from the big yellow caboose.
NebraskaTV
New thermometers help measure heat risk for outdoor activities at school
KEARNEY, Neb. — In August of 2021, a Nebraska football player died from a heat-related medical emergency. The NSAA is now hoping to reduce the risk of heat illnesses and injuries. With fall sports powering up for the season, the NSAA wanted to ensure student-athletes are safe in the...
NebraskaTV
GI crash between semi, motorcycle leaves Missouri man with serious burn injuries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A motorcycle driver suffered severe burns following a crash between a motorcycle and a semi Saturday night in Grand Island. Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash at Highway 34 and South Locust Street. Elliott said the semi-trailer, driven by Abiweli Warsame, of Schuyler, was turning south on South Locust Street from Highway 34 when a 2001 Yahama motorcycle, driven by Dennis Eagon, 68, of Pittsburg, Missouri, rear-ended it and caught on fire.
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
NebraskaTV
Adams Central welcomes all grades back to school!
HASTINGS, NEB. — Students at Adams Central Public Schools made their way back into the classroom on Tuesday. We caught up with Superintendent Shawn Scott about the latest changes both students and parents can expect to see on the first day.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating burglary at pizza shop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a burglary at a pizza shop that occurred overnight Monday. Just before 8:30 a.m., the owners of Wave Pizza Company, 107 N. Walnut St., reported someone gained entry to the business and stole $1,500. Capt. Jim Duering said the suspect popped open a window in the beer garden area to gain access to the building.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
NebraskaTV
Hastings Public Schools welcomes students back to class!
HASTINGS, NEB. — Reporting bullying will get easier as Hastings Public School students head back to class. Seventh and 8th grade students returned Tuesday, with all other grades starting classes Wednesday. “For a change, it feels like we’re talking about school and not about a pandemic so hopefully that...
NebraskaTV
GISH uses electronic hall passes, more consequences to set tone on attendance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the first day and every day educators want kids in school. Many are concerned about what's called a “hidden crisis” of kids missing class. As 730 freshmen join the Islanders, Grand Island Senior High administrators say just 58 percent of kids met attendance goals last year which means 42 percent had too many absences.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: I-80 westbound near Kearney back open after vehicle fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — Update:. I-80 westbound is now back open near Kearney, according to Nebraska 511. Westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney is closed at Exit 275 due to a vehicle fire Monday evening. According to Nebraska 511, all westbound traffic must exit. The fire is also causing reduced visibility.
NebraskaTV
Hastings High ready for season
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Tigers are ready for the start of the 2021-22 football season. After finishing the season 2-2, this years team feels like if they clean up the little things they'll be right there. "We just need to come with more focus and prepared. I feel...
NebraskaTV
LaVista man charged in Hall Co. road rage stabbing pleads not guilty
ALDA, Neb. — A LaVista man charged with stabbing another man in a road rage incident in Hall County earlier this summer has pled not guilty. According to Hall County District Court records, Nathan Bowen, 20, pled not guilty to charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third-degree assault and willful reckless driving.
NebraskaTV
Saint Cecilia primed for upcoming football season
HASTINGS, Neb. — Its back to work for the St. Cecilia Bluehawks. “It’s getting down the fundamentals and getting better at the fundamentals,” said head coach Clint Head. The Bluehawks are focusing on the little things as they look to make this season one to remember. "It's...
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
NebraskaTV
Man pleads not guilty to charges related to fatal motorcycle crash
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash has pleaded not guilty. Hall County District Court records say Michael Mostek, 32, is charged with several counts, including motor vehicle homicide. Authorities said in May, Mostek was trying to pass multiple vehicles on Highway 30 when...
NebraskaTV
UNK starts season at No. 14 in AFCA Poll
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney football team is ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Top 25 preseason poll. A panel of head coaches from around country vote on the poll which comes out on a weekly basis during the regular season. The other weekly poll comes from D2football.com. During the summer, several college football preview magazines/websites released D2 polls as well; UNK ranked in the Top 15 in most of those.
