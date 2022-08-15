Read full article on original website
Jim Schmid — Affordable Housing Champion
The founder of Chelsea Investment Corporation is proving that affordable housing can work for low-income families, veterans, seniors and people with special needs. It is hard to argue that housing is not a fundamental human need. Decent, affordable housing should be a basic human right for everybody, not only in San Diego, but throughout the country, and the reason is simple – without stable shelter, everything else falls apart. According to Jim Schmid, founder, and CEO of Chelsea Investment Corporation: “The whole affordable housing issue needed a new, fresh approach, and I think we have been able to get the city, county and state working together to figure out how to provide affordable housing that does not obligate San Diego taxpayers.”
