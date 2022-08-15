The founder of Chelsea Investment Corporation is proving that affordable housing can work for low-income families, veterans, seniors and people with special needs. It is hard to argue that housing is not a fundamental human need. Decent, affordable housing should be a basic human right for everybody, not only in San Diego, but throughout the country, and the reason is simple – without stable shelter, everything else falls apart. According to Jim Schmid, founder, and CEO of Chelsea Investment Corporation: “The whole affordable housing issue needed a new, fresh approach, and I think we have been able to get the city, county and state working together to figure out how to provide affordable housing that does not obligate San Diego taxpayers.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO