Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom
Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cheddar.com
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs After Data Shows Inflation Ease
U.S. stocks closed near their session highs on Wednesday after July CPI data showed inflation is beginning to ease. The Dow jumped 1.6%, the S&P 500 gained rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.9%. Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Motley Fool
These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now
Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities. You’re reading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
The market is giving investors the opportunity to buy shares of these two tech names on the cheap.
Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Today?
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading lower Wednesday after Target Corp TGT shares fell on weak earnings results. Target uses Affirm's buy now, pay later option. TGT Revenue: $26.04 billion missed estimate of $26.09 billion. TGT EPS: 39 cents missed estimate of 73 cents. Target said inventory actions put...
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About Eargo?
Eargo's (NASDAQ:EAR) short percent of float has risen 7.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.67 million shares sold short, which is 11.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 17, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 16.14% at $0.75. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 13.39% at $0.07. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 5.75% at $0.07. LOSERS:. Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 10.94% at $4.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 10.34% at $0.26. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Benzinga
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lulus Fashion Lounge
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Brilliant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
Benzinga
What To Watch As Snapchap Parent Snap's Stock Swings In This Trend
Snaphat parent Snap, Inc SNAP was trading over 5% lower at one point on Wednesday, and when the S&P 500 reacted bullishly to the monthly minutes released by the Federal Reserve, Snap failed to significantly follow suit. The social media company’s pullback is healthy, however, because Snap has been trading...
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Vinco Ventures BBIG shares increased by 82.6% to $1.3 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 51.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 323.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.0 million.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.29. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.50% at $0.66. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.07. ReneSola SOL...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Kirkland's KIRK shares rose 34.8% to $7.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares, making up 1517.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0