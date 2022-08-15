Read full article on original website
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville players and coach Scott Satterfield are determined to better capitalize on early opportunities and finish games strong this season. The fourth-year Cardinals coach acknowledged he had reflected on several close losses last fall after leading in the fourth quarter. But Satterfield has also stressed positives to overshadow those disappointments. Though Louisville (6-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted its second consecutive losing finish, it improved from 4-7 in a pandemic-marred 2020 to reach its second bowl game in three years. As Satterfield accentuates the positives, he hopes the painful lessons of those narrow defeats motivates his players to finish off opponents. “All these things just resonate in our heads, so every day when they come to train, that’s what they’re thinking about,” Satterfield said earlier this month. “To know that we are close, I think it gave our guys a little bit of a confidence to know that we can compete with anybody in this league.”
Louisville Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks
Louisville just wasn’t good enough when it comes to defending the pass last season. I don’t think there’s a need to sugarcoat it. The defense improved in some ways last season but the regression in coverage was debilitating to the team. Louisville allowed opposing teams to complete 65% of their passes last year after only allowing 53% the year before. There are a few schools of thought on what caused that regression but at the end of the day, it has to improve this season.
Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.
OL Madden Sanker will join Louisville teammates at Polynesian Bowl
Just two days before the first game of his senior season, Top247 offensive lineman Madden Sanker ensured that he will play one more time at the prep level before he makes his way to Louisville as he formally accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl on Wednesday. Sanker, who 247Sports...
Louisville Live set for Oct. 21 at Slugger Field
Louisville Live, the annual kickoff event for the U of L men’s and women’s basketball teams, will have a new home and a new date in 2022. In a pair of tweets, U of L revealed that this year’s event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 at Slugger Field. The prior three installments of the event all took place in September, with the first two happening at Fourth Street Live and last year’s event going down at Churchill Downs.
Louisville Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
You won’t find a position group on the Louisville Football team that will get more attention this year than the defensive line. Quarterbacks make the headlines and skill position players make the highlights. But, the big guys up front are the guys that win the games and UofL hasn’t been all that great up front on defense. The group showed improvement last season but if the defense is to take a step forward this season, this group will be key.
Malik Cunningham and the U of L records book
As Malik Cunningham enters his fifth season as a member of the Louisville Cardinals, he is finding his way amongst UofL football royalty when it comes to career stats. Do we look at him as one of the all-time greats? Everyone can form their own opinion on that. But these numbers can’t really be denied. Yes, he has an extra season, but his 2018 campaign didn’t add too much to his numbers. Jawon Pass was usually the starter and Malik only threw for 473 yards and one touchdown. So it’s not like these stats will be too skewed. Let’s take a look at where Cunningham ranks and see how close he is to passing some big names in 2022.
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas. UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday. “New heat for #theville,”...
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you become a new homeowner, it’s an exciting time. That’s was the case for a Louisville couple this summer until it started raining. Within the first few weeks of moving in, both their yard and basement flooded. Watch the full report above. For...
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
Gold Bar, A Popular Hotspot for LouCity and Racing Louisville Fans, To Close On Aug. 27
Gold Bar, a Butchertown bar popular with LouCity and Racing Louisville fans, will close this month. The bar announced on social media this morning that its last day will be Saturday, Aug. 27. The post read:. “For two shining, golden years, we’ve been humbled to serve our city. We opened...
