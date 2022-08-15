LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville players and coach Scott Satterfield are determined to better capitalize on early opportunities and finish games strong this season. The fourth-year Cardinals coach acknowledged he had reflected on several close losses last fall after leading in the fourth quarter. But Satterfield has also stressed positives to overshadow those disappointments. Though Louisville (6-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted its second consecutive losing finish, it improved from 4-7 in a pandemic-marred 2020 to reach its second bowl game in three years. As Satterfield accentuates the positives, he hopes the painful lessons of those narrow defeats motivates his players to finish off opponents. “All these things just resonate in our heads, so every day when they come to train, that’s what they’re thinking about,” Satterfield said earlier this month. “To know that we are close, I think it gave our guys a little bit of a confidence to know that we can compete with anybody in this league.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO