Louisville, KY

The Associated Press

Louisville, coach Satterfield seek to play complete games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville players and coach Scott Satterfield are determined to better capitalize on early opportunities and finish games strong this season. The fourth-year Cardinals coach acknowledged he had reflected on several close losses last fall after leading in the fourth quarter. But Satterfield has also stressed positives to overshadow those disappointments. Though Louisville (6-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted its second consecutive losing finish, it improved from 4-7 in a pandemic-marred 2020 to reach its second bowl game in three years. As Satterfield accentuates the positives, he hopes the painful lessons of those narrow defeats motivates his players to finish off opponents. “All these things just resonate in our heads, so every day when they come to train, that’s what they’re thinking about,” Satterfield said earlier this month. “To know that we are close, I think it gave our guys a little bit of a confidence to know that we can compete with anybody in this league.”
Card Chronicle

Louisville Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Louisville just wasn’t good enough when it comes to defending the pass last season. I don’t think there’s a need to sugarcoat it. The defense improved in some ways last season but the regression in coverage was debilitating to the team. Louisville allowed opposing teams to complete 65% of their passes last year after only allowing 53% the year before. There are a few schools of thought on what caused that regression but at the end of the day, it has to improve this season.
Card Chronicle

Louisville Live set for Oct. 21 at Slugger Field

Louisville Live, the annual kickoff event for the U of L men’s and women’s basketball teams, will have a new home and a new date in 2022. In a pair of tweets, U of L revealed that this year’s event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 at Slugger Field. The prior three installments of the event all took place in September, with the first two happening at Fourth Street Live and last year’s event going down at Churchill Downs.
Card Chronicle

Louisville Football Position Preview: Defensive Line

You won’t find a position group on the Louisville Football team that will get more attention this year than the defensive line. Quarterbacks make the headlines and skill position players make the highlights. But, the big guys up front are the guys that win the games and UofL hasn’t been all that great up front on defense. The group showed improvement last season but if the defense is to take a step forward this season, this group will be key.
Card Chronicle

Malik Cunningham and the U of L records book

As Malik Cunningham enters his fifth season as a member of the Louisville Cardinals, he is finding his way amongst UofL football royalty when it comes to career stats. Do we look at him as one of the all-time greats? Everyone can form their own opinion on that. But these numbers can’t really be denied. Yes, he has an extra season, but his 2018 campaign didn’t add too much to his numbers. Jawon Pass was usually the starter and Malik only threw for 473 yards and one touchdown. So it’s not like these stats will be too skewed. Let’s take a look at where Cunningham ranks and see how close he is to passing some big names in 2022.
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Wave 3

Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas. UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday. “New heat for #theville,”...
leoweekly.com

Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
GOSHEN, KY

