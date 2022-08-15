ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Firefighter has minor injuries in response to building fire in west Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMlvi_0hHdzOkf00

Denver firefighter has minor injuries in response to building fire near Federal and Vassar 00:25

A firefighter had minor injuries while responding to a fire with crews at a large building under construction in west Denver early on Monday morning, Denver Fire Department tweeted.

DENEVR FIRE

According to DFD, firefighters were in the area of S Federal Boulevard and W Vassar Avenue around 1:30 a.m., where there was heavy fire at a large building. The fire department confirmed there was no one inside the building, and the structure was under construction.

Most of the fire was out close to 2:30 a.m., and that's when DFD confirmed one of its firefighters was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries. Fire investigators were also responding to the scene at that point.

There were no other injuries reported or anyone found at the scene during the response.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

