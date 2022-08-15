Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Students, school board prepare for first day of school in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The first day of school for students in Broward County is in the books. There was so much excitement and smiles for students at Deerfield Elementary during dismissal as students showed off their Kindergarten hats and others receiving flowers. On the first day back to...
Click10.com
Thousands of Broward County students head back to class after summer break
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thousands of students in Broward County headed back to class Tuesday. “The morning has actually not been as hectic as usual. I think last year was actually a little more hectic,” one parent, Sarah Mizrachi, said. It was all smiles and hugs at parent...
WSVN-TV
Broward County schools hold events to prepare for upcoming school year
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is opening up its doors to students once again as the new school year is upon them. The Broward Education Foundation teamed up with Office Depot to make sure students have the supplies they need for this upcoming semester, which starts on Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County prepares for the first day of school on Wednesday
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a day away in Miami-Dade County as school year begins Wednesday. “Just excited with the fact that we’re coming back to a school year where connections can be greater than ever,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres. Students...
850wftl.com
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools superintendent says 1st day was successful
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vicki Cartwright announced the first day of the 2022-23 school year went smoothly on Tuesday. Cartwright said the school cafeterias served 101,000 “healthy and nutritious” meals. She also said a federal program is funding free breakfast at all BCPS cafeterias.
Broward off to a smooth start on the first day of school
Broward students’ return to school went smoothly Tuesday, even as educators face challenges statewide around staff shortages, school safety and the pandemic. Masked students, in the minority, walked besides unmasked students. Police cars were parked outside, and school security stayed on alert. The day was business as usual. Perhaps the only exception was the convoy of administrators walking ...
Broward public school students begin new year
FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is over for students in Broward. Tuesday is the first day of the new school year and buses were ready to roll on more than 700 routes in the predawn hours. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said parents will be able to track their child's bus with a new app. It's called "Here Comes the Bus" and parents can sign up online. "We do have a bus driver on every one of our routes this morning. That is a permanent bus driver, rather than a substitute or combined bus routes. We are 100 percent...
Every Student at These Schools Qualify for Free Breakfast and Lunch
Students at 167 public schools, including Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Margate, and Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for...
Click10.com
All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
WSVN-TV
Local leaders ask for prayers as MDPD detective remains critically injured at JMH
MIAMI (WSVN) - Local leaders, fellow officers and members of the community they serve are all showing their support as they pray for a detective who was critically injured in a shootout with a robbery suspect. “I know his heart,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez of MDPD detective Cesar...
WSVN-TV
They’ve got mail: broken mailbox mess sorted for residents of Coral Springs apartment complex
The mail is flowing again for hundreds of a residents at a South Florida apartment complex. Sorting out the mailbox mess was fast tracked after 7’s Karen Hensel started investigating. The fix is in at an apartment complex in Coral Springs, and in this case, that’s a good thing....
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
tamaractalk.com
Judge Backs Broward County School Board’s Firing of Teacher in Mask Dispute
An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John...
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officer critical after being shot; law enforcement community gather outside hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer continues to fight for his life after he was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. At a press conference, Tuesday, police identified the injured officer as 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry. Late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a crush of police...
WSVN-TV
New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
WSVN-TV
Police detain man at MDC Kendall campus after umbrella mistaken for rifle; lockdown at campus lifted
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown has been lifted at Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus after reports of a suspicious person possibly armed with a rifle turned out to be a false alarm. The subject was detained but later released after officers discovered the item in question was an...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officer, Cesar Echaverry, dies at JMH following shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two days after an exchange of gunfire in Liberty City, officials confirmed that the officer involved has died. Officials tell 7News that 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday. On Monday evening, a suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while...
WSVN-TV
Active police investigation in Miami Springs, linked to MDPD officer shooting investigation
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a large police presence in Miami Springs confirmed to be connected to a police shootout in Miami, that critically injured an officer and killed a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to the area of 101 Fairway Drive to...
