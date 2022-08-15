FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is over for students in Broward. Tuesday is the first day of the new school year and buses were ready to roll on more than 700 routes in the predawn hours. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said parents will be able to track their child's bus with a new app. It's called "Here Comes the Bus" and parents can sign up online. "We do have a bus driver on every one of our routes this morning. That is a permanent bus driver, rather than a substitute or combined bus routes. We are 100 percent...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO