Broward County, FL

850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools superintendent says 1st day was successful

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vicki Cartwright announced the first day of the 2022-23 school year went smoothly on Tuesday. Cartwright said the school cafeterias served 101,000 “healthy and nutritious” meals. She also said a federal program is funding free breakfast at all BCPS cafeterias.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward off to a smooth start on the first day of school

Broward students’ return to school went smoothly Tuesday, even as educators face challenges statewide around staff shortages, school safety and the pandemic. Masked students, in the minority, walked besides unmasked students. Police cars were parked outside, and school security stayed on alert. The day was business as usual. Perhaps the only exception was the convoy of administrators walking ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward public school students begin new year

FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is over for students in Broward. Tuesday is the first day of the new school year and buses were ready to roll on more than 700 routes in the predawn hours. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said parents will be able to track their child's bus with a new app. It's called "Here Comes the Bus" and parents can sign up online. "We do have a bus driver on every one of our routes this morning. That is a permanent bus driver, rather than a substitute or combined bus routes. We are 100 percent...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Every Student at These Schools Qualify for Free Breakfast and Lunch

Students at 167 public schools, including Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Margate, and Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade officer, Cesar Echaverry, dies at JMH following shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two days after an exchange of gunfire in Liberty City, officials confirmed that the officer involved has died. Officials tell 7News that 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday. On Monday evening, a suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while...
MIAMI, FL

