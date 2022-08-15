ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Kiplinger

The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom

Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Benzinga

Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Rack Up Longest Weekly Win Streak of 2022

Stocks closed out the week with a bang Friday, boosted by an encouraging reading on consumer sentiment. Ahead of today's opening bell, the University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August from July's final reading of 51.5. However, the data also showed that 48% of survey respondents believe inflation is negatively impacting their living standards.
Benzinga

Sanofi, Children's Place And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Benzinga

Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
