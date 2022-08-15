Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom
Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside
Which Dow components are worth buying right now?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" sold virtually all of his US stocks last quarter. Burry's Scion Asset Management held only a $3.3 million stake in Geo Group, a new filing shows. Scion owned $165 million of stocks at the end of March, excluding its Apple put options. Michael Burry,...
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Rack Up Longest Weekly Win Streak of 2022
Stocks closed out the week with a bang Friday, boosted by an encouraging reading on consumer sentiment. Ahead of today's opening bell, the University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August from July's final reading of 51.5. However, the data also showed that 48% of survey respondents believe inflation is negatively impacting their living standards.
Why GreenBox POS Is Trading Higher By Around 72%, Here Are 70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
GreenBox POS GBOX shares jumped 72.4% to $2.19 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL gained 42.4% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5. My Size, Inc. MYSZ surged 41.7% to $0.3566 after the company...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Sanofi, Children's Place And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0