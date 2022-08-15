ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hvmag.com

Where to Go for Ice Cream Sandwiches in the Hudson Valley

Ready to up your ice cream game? Fend off the dog days of summer with an ice cream sandwich at these Hudson Valley shops. Summertime means it’s ice cream season in the Hudson Valley. Nothing is more satisfying on a scorching summer day than a sweet frozen treat, and the Valley is full of incredible ice cream shops, from Bona Bona to Zoe’s (and more!). When a scoop of your favorite flavor just isn’t enough, upgrade to an ice cream sandwich to satisfy your sweet tooth.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Library at mall has to move

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley

One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it

Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

