Read full article on original website
Related
Warwick’s newest taproom celebrates the town’s rich tradition of living off the land
You may wonder if you’ve taken a wrong turn as you make the drive to DUBCO Acres, the latest addition to Warwick’s brewery scene. But once you meander down a winding road and pass through a residential neighborhood, a sign will appear announcing that you’ve arrived at the 50-acre former dairy farm that dates back to the 1700s. ...
hvmag.com
Where to Go for Ice Cream Sandwiches in the Hudson Valley
Ready to up your ice cream game? Fend off the dog days of summer with an ice cream sandwich at these Hudson Valley shops. Summertime means it’s ice cream season in the Hudson Valley. Nothing is more satisfying on a scorching summer day than a sweet frozen treat, and the Valley is full of incredible ice cream shops, from Bona Bona to Zoe’s (and more!). When a scoop of your favorite flavor just isn’t enough, upgrade to an ice cream sandwich to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
hvmag.com
7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York when the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in Dutchess County
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).
Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County
Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Can You Spy What’s “Off” in this $6 Million Highland Mansion for Sale?
Not to brag, but I've become somewhat of an expert in houses I can't afford. Zillow-voyeurism is one of my most active hobbies, and by now I'm almost used seeing (and judging) the sprawling great rooms, kitchens, and pools of the multi-million homes on the market in the Hudson Valley. A recent $6 million listing in Highland, NY, however, set off some alarm bells.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it
Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Shopping for Back-to-School Clothing & Footwear is less taxing in Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, NY … With students heading back-to-school in the next few weeks, families can make needed clothing and footwear purchases without paying sales tax in Dutchess County. Clothing and footwear items less than $110 are exempt from state and county sales tax in Dutchess County. Dutchess County is one...
Comments / 0