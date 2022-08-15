ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer

Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy

The drug company Novartis reported yesterday (August 11) that two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy—a rare, frequently fatal muscle-wasting disease—died of acute liver failure within five to six weeks of taking the gene therapy Zolgensma, several outlets report. Novartis has notified health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other healthcare professionals about the deaths, which occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan, according to Reuters.
NexImmune Pauses Developing Multiple Myeloma Hopeful, Citing Competition

NexImmune Inc NEXI cited the competitive environment in the blood cancer space as the reason for pausing enrollment for NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma. The biotech referred to "recent product approvals and the competitive environment in the relapsed refractory multiple myeloma space." as the reason for moving resources away from NEXI-002.
AEMD: Positive Results in a Range of Conditions, Including COVID-19 & Monkey Pox

Expanding the Potential Indications for Hemopurifier Treatment. Aethlon Medical's AEMD clinical trials are moving forward and expanding, as AEMD continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its lead product, the Aethlon Hemopurifier®, in a broad range of viruses and conditions in single patient emergency use cases and in in vitro analysis, including COVID-19 and various variants and Monkey Pox, among others. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is being studied in a severe COVID-19 clinical trial under the company's open IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) for life-threatening viral infections.
Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio’s BLUE lead asset ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) to treat the underlying genetic cause of beta‑thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. Bluebird shares traded in a range of $6.13 to $8.18 on a day volume of 27.26 million shares, closed regular trading session at $6.78. The company shares are currently trading at $7.25, up 6.93 percent in the after-hours trading session.
Bluebird Secures FDA Nod For Genetic Blood Disease Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio’s BLUE lead asset ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) to treat the underlying genetic cause of beta‑thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The regulatory approval is based on data readout from Phase...
Lynparza in combination with abiraterone granted priority review in US

New therapy is aimed at patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. AstraZeneca’s supplemental new drug application for Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone, has been granted priority review in the US for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Lynparza is...
Sanofi, Children's Place And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
FDA Gives Priority Review to Olaparib and Abiraterone for mCRPC Regardless of HRR Status

Based on data showing that patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may achieve benefit following treatment with olaparib plus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone regardless of homologous recombination repair mutational status, the FDA gave the combination priority review. Priority review was given to a supplemental new drug application for olaparib...
Treatment Options for Triple-class Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The 3 main components of contemporary multiple myeloma (MM) therapy are immunomodulatory imide drugs (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (MoAbs). Patients with MM who developed resistance to all 3 classes (referred to as triple-class refractory [TCR]) have typically had dismal prognoses. Observational studies show that current treatments...
Identification of potential targets of the curcumin analog CCA-1.1 for glioblastoma treatment : integrated computational analysis and in vitro study

The treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is challenging owing to its localization in the brain, the limited capacity of brain cells to repair, resistance to conventional therapy, and its aggressiveness. Curcumin has anticancer activity against aggressive cancers, such as leukemia, and GBM; however, its application is limited by its low solubility and bioavailability. Chemoprevention curcumin analog 1.1 (CCA-1.1), a curcumin analog, has better solubility and stability than those of curcumin. In this study, we explored potential targets of CCA-1.1 in GBM (PTCGs) by an integrated computational analysis and in vitro study. Predicted targets of CCA-1.1 obtained using various databases were subjected to comprehensive downstream analyses, including functional annotation, disease and drug association analyses, protein"“protein interaction network analyses, analyses of genetic alterations, expression, and associations with survival and immune cell infiltration. Our integrative bioinformatics analysis revealed four candidate targets of CCA-1.1 in GBM: TP53, EGFR, AKT1, and CASP3. In addition to targeting specific proteins with regulatory effects in GBM, CCA-1.1 has the capacity to modulate the immunological milieu. Cytotoxicity of CCA-1.1 was lower than TMZ with an IC50 value of 9.8Â Î¼M compared to TMZ with an IC50 of 40Â Î¼M. mRNA sequencing revealed EGFR transcript variant 8 was upregulated, whereas EGFRvIII was downregulated in U87 cells after treatment with CCA-1.1. Furthermore, a molecular docking analysis suggested that CCA-1.1 inhibits EGFR with various mutations in GBM, which was confirmed using molecular dynamics simulation, wherein the binding between CCA-1.1 with the mutant EGFR L861Q was stable. For successful clinical translation, the effects of CCA-1.1 need to be confirmed in laboratory studies and clinical trials.
Palatin reports positive interim analysis in Phase 3 pivotal study of potential therapeutic for patients with dry eye disease

An independent data monitoring committee recommends continuing study with a sample size target of up to 350 Patients. According to the company, no safety concerns have been identified and topline results are expected during the second quarter of 2023. Palatin Technologies Inc. today announced the results of a planned interim...
Gene Editing Used to Enhance AML Antigen Targeting for CAR T-Cell Therapy

Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, discusses potential means of targeting chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, discusses potential means of targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). There...
Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Clinical Trial Doses First Patient

The novel therapy targets a hormone receptor only expressed at immunologically relevant levels in the ovaries. The first patient has been treated in the phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05316129) of Anixa Biosciences’ chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer, which is being carried out in a partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.1.
