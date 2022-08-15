Read full article on original website
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
The drug company Novartis reported yesterday (August 11) that two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy—a rare, frequently fatal muscle-wasting disease—died of acute liver failure within five to six weeks of taking the gene therapy Zolgensma, several outlets report. Novartis has notified health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other healthcare professionals about the deaths, which occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan, according to Reuters.
Blueprint Medicines BPMC announced positive top-line results from the Part 2 of PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT (avapritinib) in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM). The Part 2 of the PIONEER trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AYVAKIT (25 mg once-daily dosing; N=141) versus control (N=71)...
The FDA has approved Bluebird bio Inc's BLUE Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia. The approval covers adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The company said that Due to the complex nature of gene therapy,...
NexImmune Inc NEXI cited the competitive environment in the blood cancer space as the reason for pausing enrollment for NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma. The biotech referred to "recent product approvals and the competitive environment in the relapsed refractory multiple myeloma space." as the reason for moving resources away from NEXI-002.
Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for patients with a rare disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, and the drugmaker priced it at a record $2.8 million.
Expanding the Potential Indications for Hemopurifier Treatment. Aethlon Medical's AEMD clinical trials are moving forward and expanding, as AEMD continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its lead product, the Aethlon Hemopurifier®, in a broad range of viruses and conditions in single patient emergency use cases and in in vitro analysis, including COVID-19 and various variants and Monkey Pox, among others. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is being studied in a severe COVID-19 clinical trial under the company's open IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) for life-threatening viral infections.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio’s BLUE lead asset ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) to treat the underlying genetic cause of beta‑thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. Bluebird shares traded in a range of $6.13 to $8.18 on a day volume of 27.26 million shares, closed regular trading session at $6.78. The company shares are currently trading at $7.25, up 6.93 percent in the after-hours trading session.
New therapy is aimed at patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. AstraZeneca’s supplemental new drug application for Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone, has been granted priority review in the US for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Lynparza is...
Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
Earlier today, Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC released the long-awaited pivotal PIONEER dataset in Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM). The topline data indicates that the trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance and that there were no intracranial bleeds. SVB Leerink thinks that though these data are approvable,...
Based on data showing that patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may achieve benefit following treatment with olaparib plus abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone regardless of homologous recombination repair mutational status, the FDA gave the combination priority review. Priority review was given to a supplemental new drug application for olaparib...
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Johnson & Johnson's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid...
The 3 main components of contemporary multiple myeloma (MM) therapy are immunomodulatory imide drugs (IMiDs), proteasome inhibitors (PIs), and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (MoAbs). Patients with MM who developed resistance to all 3 classes (referred to as triple-class refractory [TCR]) have typically had dismal prognoses. Observational studies show that current treatments...
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
The treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is challenging owing to its localization in the brain, the limited capacity of brain cells to repair, resistance to conventional therapy, and its aggressiveness. Curcumin has anticancer activity against aggressive cancers, such as leukemia, and GBM; however, its application is limited by its low solubility and bioavailability. Chemoprevention curcumin analog 1.1 (CCA-1.1), a curcumin analog, has better solubility and stability than those of curcumin. In this study, we explored potential targets of CCA-1.1 in GBM (PTCGs) by an integrated computational analysis and in vitro study. Predicted targets of CCA-1.1 obtained using various databases were subjected to comprehensive downstream analyses, including functional annotation, disease and drug association analyses, protein"“protein interaction network analyses, analyses of genetic alterations, expression, and associations with survival and immune cell infiltration. Our integrative bioinformatics analysis revealed four candidate targets of CCA-1.1 in GBM: TP53, EGFR, AKT1, and CASP3. In addition to targeting specific proteins with regulatory effects in GBM, CCA-1.1 has the capacity to modulate the immunological milieu. Cytotoxicity of CCA-1.1 was lower than TMZ with an IC50 value of 9.8Â Î¼M compared to TMZ with an IC50 of 40Â Î¼M. mRNA sequencing revealed EGFR transcript variant 8 was upregulated, whereas EGFRvIII was downregulated in U87 cells after treatment with CCA-1.1. Furthermore, a molecular docking analysis suggested that CCA-1.1 inhibits EGFR with various mutations in GBM, which was confirmed using molecular dynamics simulation, wherein the binding between CCA-1.1 with the mutant EGFR L861Q was stable. For successful clinical translation, the effects of CCA-1.1 need to be confirmed in laboratory studies and clinical trials.
An independent data monitoring committee recommends continuing study with a sample size target of up to 350 Patients. According to the company, no safety concerns have been identified and topline results are expected during the second quarter of 2023. Palatin Technologies Inc. today announced the results of a planned interim...
Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, discusses potential means of targeting chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, discusses potential means of targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). There...
The novel therapy targets a hormone receptor only expressed at immunologically relevant levels in the ovaries. The first patient has been treated in the phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05316129) of Anixa Biosciences’ chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer, which is being carried out in a partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.1.
