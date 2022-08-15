ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CNN

Temperatures soar for the West

Temperatures continue on the rise for the West while most are under heat alerts. Monsoon moisture continues for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks

As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. A risk for excessive rain has been issued...
ENVIRONMENT
