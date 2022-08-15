Read full article on original website
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Cisco said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was flat year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.73...
What Have We Learned from the First Round of Q2 Earnings Releases?
Q2 Earnings season is upon us, and the graph presents the results of twelve companies that reported between August 4th and August 11th. The list includes several of the largest MSOs like Curaleaf CSE, Trulieve CSE, Green Thumb CSE, and TerrAscend CSE, as well as several smaller MSOs like MariMed CSE, Acreage CSE, Schwazze OTC and Goodness Growth OTCQX. Several non-plant-touching ancillary companies also reported, including Akerna (KERN: Nasdaq), WeedMaps (MAPS: Nasdaq), and Hydrofarm (HYFM: Nasdaq).
How Is The Market Feeling About Eargo?
Eargo's (NASDAQ:EAR) short percent of float has risen 7.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.67 million shares sold short, which is 11.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for 89bio
Within the last quarter, 89bio ETNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $22.5 versus the current price of 89bio at $4.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated 89bio...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lulus Fashion Lounge
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Today?
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading lower Wednesday after Target Corp TGT shares fell on weak earnings results. Target uses Affirm's buy now, pay later option. TGT Revenue: $26.04 billion missed estimate of $26.09 billion. TGT EPS: 39 cents missed estimate of 73 cents. Target said inventory actions put...
Carvana Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, Carvana CVNA posted sales of $3.88 billion. Earnings were up 13.24%, but Carvana still reported an overall loss of $439.00 million. Carvana collected $3.50 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $506.00 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
How To Attend Medtronic Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Medtronic MDT will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on August 23, 2022, to discuss Q1 2023 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings
Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
