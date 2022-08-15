ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt, 101st Airborne collaborate on development of exoskeleton for soldier use in inaugural Pathfinder Project

A team of Vanderbilt engineers has completed a collaborative project with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell to design and test a first-of-its-kind exoskeleton that supports U.S. Army soldiers participating in sustainment and logistics operations. The exoskeleton—the Soldier Assistive Bionic Exosuit for Resupply, or SABER—is being prepared for manufacturing and commercialization by HeroWear and for field use by the Army.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wnky.com

Fort Campbell soldier killed in Logan County shooting

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A service member assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found dead after being injured by a gunshot wound near Olmstead on Saturday, Aug. 13. Specialist Joshua Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. According to Kentucky...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

House catches fire in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Business Damaged In Fire (w/VIDEO)

A fire at a business on Walnut Street damaged the building Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Truck Country Auto Sales after receiving a report of smoke coming from the structure around 8 pm. A fire was found in the middle of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

