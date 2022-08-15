Read full article on original website
fortcampbell-courier.com
Working with warheads: Clarksville Base employee recalls ‘thrilling’ journey as Cold War-era weapons handler;
Fort Campbell’s historic Clarksville Base once housed up to a third of the U.S.’s nuclear arsenal during the Cold War, and many of those weapons passed through the hands of Bruce Bullard. Bullard worked as a weapons handler on Clarksville Base 1963-65, moving explosives into a structure used...
Vanderbilt University News
Vanderbilt, 101st Airborne collaborate on development of exoskeleton for soldier use in inaugural Pathfinder Project
A team of Vanderbilt engineers has completed a collaborative project with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell to design and test a first-of-its-kind exoskeleton that supports U.S. Army soldiers participating in sustainment and logistics operations. The exoskeleton—the Soldier Assistive Bionic Exosuit for Resupply, or SABER—is being prepared for manufacturing and commercialization by HeroWear and for field use by the Army.
wnky.com
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Logan County shooting
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A service member assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found dead after being injured by a gunshot wound near Olmstead on Saturday, Aug. 13. Specialist Joshua Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. According to Kentucky...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
wnky.com
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
WBKO
Lost River Cave asks community for help in Brown-Eyed Susan removal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Brown-Eyed Susan is a small, yellow coneflower, native to Kentucky. “It serves the local population of pollinators and is just a beautiful sight for all of us that get to walk past it,” said Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski.
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
clarksvillenow.com
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
First year head coach Henry Mitchell leads Fort Campbell into the 2022 season
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Now has covered eight football teams throughout Montgomery County giving fans and community members an insight into on what’s going on behind the scenes of each program. With the season preview series coming to an end, there is one team left to...
A new 27-foot sculpture stands in Clarksville. Here's where you can find it.
A sculpture artist unveiled a 10,000-pound stainless steel structure this weekend in Montgomery County, where it will represent the strength and resilience of the 101st Airborne Division.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Business Damaged In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A fire at a business on Walnut Street damaged the building Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Truck Country Auto Sales after receiving a report of smoke coming from the structure around 8 pm. A fire was found in the middle of the...
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get...
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Locating Vehicle After Hopkinsville Shooting
Police ask for help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
Man killed, 2 others wounded after Madison shooting
The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at a townhome on Jenna Lee Circle.
