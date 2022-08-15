News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.

PARSON, Kan. – One high school student in Parsons, Kansas is alleging that a biology teacher had an inappropriate relationship with her. After the student’s parents found inappropriate text messages from the teacher on their child’s smart watch, they immediately reported it to the administration of the school district. However, the parents say the school district has not handled the issue. The alleged teacher is on administrative leave. Parsons’ school district declined to provide a statement. Read more here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Three members of the Joplin Police Department were honored as their careers come to an end. Officers Randy Black and Dustin Holt have both served 20 years on the force, and are now retiring. Friday was also the last day on the job for K9 Fighter, who had been assigned to Officer Black and will join him in retirement. Fighter has been with the JPD since 2016 and helped capture 35 suspects during this career.

MONETT, Mo. – A local hospital shows its appreciation for first responders. Cox Monett Hospital hosted a “Salute to 1st Responders.” The annual event offered those on the front lines a free barbecue lunch, including a burger and chicken sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, a cookie, and a drink. Organizers say its a way to say thanks to our hometown heroes. This is the 7th year the hospital has hosted the lunch.

