Analyst Ratings for Comcast

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago

Within the last quarter, Comcast CMCSA has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 3 2 6 2 0

Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0

1M Ago 2 1 3 2 0

2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $45.0 versus the current price of Comcast at $40.0, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Comcast over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 14.66% from the previous average price target of $52.73.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

