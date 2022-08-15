ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Paycom Software Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Within the last quarter, Paycom Software PAYC has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Paycom Software. The company has an average price target of $369.36 with a high of $432.00 and a low of $308.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Paycom Software over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqz9C_0hHdyOiS00

This current average represents a 0.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $373.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

