An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday after an incident last week where he allegedly threw a large brick through an RV window. The arrest report indicates that 41-year-old Jesus Estrada of the 501 Southgate Housing First project is seen on camera August 10th just before 4pm, throwing a large concrete brick through the RV’s window, parked in the 1800 block of Waterfront Drive. Cost to repair the window exceeded $400. He then reportedly walked past HyVee and into HyVee Gas on Stephens Drive. An officer was able to identify Estrada by his clothing, facial features, and distinct walk.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO