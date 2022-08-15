Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as a habitual offender.
KCJJ
Iowa City man taken into custody on criminal mischief charges
An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday after an incident last week where he allegedly threw a large brick through an RV window. The arrest report indicates that 41-year-old Jesus Estrada of the 501 Southgate Housing First project is seen on camera August 10th just before 4pm, throwing a large concrete brick through the RV’s window, parked in the 1800 block of Waterfront Drive. Cost to repair the window exceeded $400. He then reportedly walked past HyVee and into HyVee Gas on Stephens Drive. An officer was able to identify Estrada by his clothing, facial features, and distinct walk.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after failing to return rental moving van
An Iowa City man was arrested after failing to return a rented U-Haul van and lying about its location. 61-year-old Arthur Hess of Marcy Street reportedly rented a U-Haul from Harris Boyz Auto on South Riverside Drive, paying cash. He brought a driver with a valid license with him because he didn’t have a license and couldn’t rent the vehicle himself.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly sending threatening text to ex-girlfriend
An Iowa City man faces a harassment charge after allegedly sending a threatening text message to his ex-girlfriend and mother to their child. The text reportedly was sent by 32-year-old Stephen Stampka of Western Road to the woman late Friday night last week. The text allegedly detailed several ways in which she would die and ways he wants to do it. They include slicing her up into “fat fat fat steaks and trying cannibalism one time”, and stoning her after nailing her to a cross.
kciiradio.com
More Charges Come in Against North Liberty Man
More charges have come in against thirty-three-year-old Dustin Roy Martin of North Liberty. He was arrested on August 11th in Riverside for 2nd-degree theft relating to a stolen automobile, one count of 3rd-degree theft, three counts of 5th-degree theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of prescription pills.
KCJJ
North Liberty man pleads not guilty of murder in initial appearance
A North Liberty man arrested for a Benton County murder has entered a plea of not guilty at his initial appearance Monday. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody August 4th for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested the night before.
KCJJ
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly threatened to blow up UIHC arrested after pre-trial violation
An Iowa City man who allegedly threatened to blow up the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2020 has been taken into custody after reportedly violating his pre-trial release conditions. 29-year-old John Hankins faces a number of charges stemming from incidents in late September and early October. He was...
KCCI.com
Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting now facing second murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids is now facing a second murder charge, KCRG reports. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10. Two people died, and nine others were injured. A third person, Marvin Cox, died months later because of injuries suffered in the shooting.
Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder
An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on animal neglect charge in Henry County
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police said neglect killed a dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area. William Moehn, 60, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a media release. The Henry...
Man pointed pellet gun at Iowa officers before being fatally shot, police said
A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.
ourquadcities.com
Police on scene after report of gunfire Tuesday night
Police were at the intersection of 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers blocked off the area to traffic and spoke with neighbors – some of whom told Local 4 News they heard the gunfire – who gathered in the area. Police, some of whom used shields, stayed in the area for some time.
KCCI.com
Derecho contractor in Iowa pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor, KCRG reports. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man killed in fatal police shooting was brandishing air-soft gun
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was shot and killed by police after pointing what appeared to be a pistol at them has been identified. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Michael Ahrens. He was pronounced dead at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
Man Arrested In Davenport After Threatening People With A Knife
(Davenport, IA) — Davenport police say a 33-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after threatening people with a knife. At least one person was cut deeply enough to require stitches and two others suffered minor cuts. Dietrich A. Wilmington is charged with going armed with intent plus two additional felonies and two aggravated misdemeanors. The incident happened at Armored Gardens in Davenport just after 1:45 a-m Saturday.
KWQC
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
