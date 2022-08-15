ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cleanspark

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Within the last quarter, Cleanspark CLSK has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0

Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0

1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cleanspark has an average price target of $9.25 with a high of $12.00 and a low of $6.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Cleanspark over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RShfT_0hHdyL4H00

This current average represents a 50.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.50.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#3m#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom

Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for 89bio

Within the last quarter, 89bio ETNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $22.5 versus the current price of 89bio at $4.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated 89bio...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy