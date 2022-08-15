Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
The 22 best pubs in the UK
From city-centre boozers to idyllic rural gastropubs: these are the absolute best pubs in the UK. The pub is a place where most people in the UK spend a frankly inordinate amount of time. It’s a safe space – a neutral ground where you can meet your friends, colleagues and family without having to put on any airs or graces – and one of the few venues that’s just as appropriate for a first date as it is for a wedding ceremony or a wake.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
Hidden hunger stones discovered and they’re engraved with terrifying warning
HUNGER stones with scary warnings engraved on them have been uncovered by European researchers – here's what they mean. As droughts across Europe worsen, shrinking rivers keep revealing 'hunger stones' from centuries ago. What are hunger stones?. A hunger stone is a type of common "hydrological landmark" in Central...
Time Out Global
A massive pasta festival is coming to London this weekend
Craft beer festivals. Hot sauce festivals. Chocolate festivals. Eel Week (maybe). We love a quirky food and drink-themed blowout here in London. But until now, we’ve been deprived of one very crucial food-themed celebration: a pasta festival. But now Italian heavyweight Emilia’s Crafted Pasta has taken on the mighty...
Time Out Global
The best things to do on holiday in Sydney
Sydney's only a short flight away from Singapore but there a whole new world of adventures to experience. Australia has been open for business and with so many destination spots to choose from, making holiday decisions can be hard. While we love Melbourne for its endless road trip ideas and cosmopolitan city life, it's hard not to fall in love with Sydney. So if you love beaches, wildlife, nature, food and slightly sunnier weather – this fun city is where your adventures begin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Japan is asking its young people to drink more booze
Get this: the Japanese government wants young people to drink alcohol, not less. That’s right: faced with younger generations that drink much, much less than older ones (a whopping 25 percent less, in fact), the country wants to kickstart boozing amongst its youth. So why is Japan desperate to...
ASIA・
Time Out Global
The best Manhattan attractions
From the Statue of Liberty to the High Line, these are the best Manhattan attractions in NYC. If you’re planning on making a visit to New York City, it would be ridiculous not to start with Manhattan and its attractions. Though in point of fact neither the biggest borough (that’s Queens!) nor the most densely-populated (that’s Brooklyn!), it is the center of the city: historically, geographically and culturally. Dominated by some of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, here you’ll find globally famous attractions like the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and Central Park. You’ve got some of the best restaurants in New York. And all the biggest and best Broadway shows are here because Broadway is literally in Manhattan. Whether you’re just visiting the Big Apple for the weekend or you’re a lifelong New Yorker looking for something new to do, these attractions in Manhattan are essential additions to your bucket list.
Time Out Global
This really isolated recording studio-turned-home in Cornwall has just hit the market
Do you have £2 million burning a hole in your pockets? If so, might we direct you to this secluded property which is only accessible by boat? Oh, and it was once occupied by some bands you may have heard of. The likes of Oasis, Muse, Stone Roses, The Verve and Robert Plant have all stayed here, just FYI.
Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard: rainy, grey – and perfect British holiday TV
The comedian and her guests take messy, chaotic and silly journeys into the slight rubbishness of UK holidays. It’s exactly the fun-packed approach you need for this kind of travel show
Time Out Global
APY Art Centre
Following the successful launch of APY Galleries in Sydney and Adelaide, an APY gallery has made its way to Docklands. The art centre represents early-career artists of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, Coober Pedy and Adelaide. The APYACC is a group of 11 Indigenous-owned and governed social enterprises that...
Time Out Global
Ultimate guide to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka: top tips and hacks
All you need to know to fully enjoy the Osaka theme park: USJ app, how to avoid queues, Super Nintendo World, and more. Home to the world’s first Super Nintendo World as well as iconic characters and attractions from Hello Kitty to Jaws is the fun-packed Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. The sprawling theme park is one of a handful around the world owned by NBC Universal, but while it shares some popular rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey with its American counterparts, this Japan location also has its own set of unique thrills.
Take a look at these futuristic floating 'living pods' being built in Panama that cost up to $1.5 million
A company is building floating "living pods" that will be 3 meters above sea level in Linton Bay Marina, Panama.
Time Out Global
Why Stoke Newington flooded so badly yesterday
Yesterday, after a week of immense heat, Stoke Newington saw some unreal scenes after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding. Chaos ensued as water gushed on to roads, pavements and parks, flooding local shops, pubs and homes. Yesterday the Met Office put out an amber weather warning across London and parts...
Water company CEOs try to woo me, but I’ve got only one message for them: do your jobs
It came to me while I was standing on a river bank. It was such a ridiculous, nonsensical idea that I instantly tried to dismiss it. But it was like the wiggliest of wiggly earworms that just won’t leave you alone, like a tune that just keeps boring its way into your mind. That melody was: London is running out of drinking water.
Time Out Global
Projector X: Picturehouse soft launches at The Cathay, taking over The Cathay Cineplex
Back in July, we shared the news that The Cathay Cineplex will be making way for local independent cinema, The Projector. That handover is coming to fruition at 4pm today with the soft launch of Projector X: Picturehouse. Judging from The Projector's social media post, the team has been hard...
Time Out Global
Writer Olivia Laing: "I realised very early on that not all bodies are treated the same"
Laing talks sexuality, the terrors of bodily oppression in the 21st Century and what she would get up to in Sydney for a day if the time-space continuum didn't exist. In the world of words, British-born writer Olivia Laing is an all-around legend. An award-winning author and commentator, Laing has written six books that have been translated into 19 languages, including Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency (2020), and her most recent release, Everybody: A Book About Freedom which came out in 2021. On top of being a much-awarded and bestselling novelist, Laing has written extensively on art and culture for the Guardian, the Financial Times and the New York Times, with her fearless and expansive exploration of what it means to inhabit a body in the wilderness of human society coming to a head in her latest book.
Time Out Global
Esprit returns to Hong Kong with a three-storey pop-up in Causeway Bay
Fashion and lifestyle brand Esprit makes its grand return to Hong Kong's retail scene with 'love, esprit', a three-storey pop-up store featuring art installations, interactive games, and a range of key items from the brand's latest collections. Begin your journey from The Joy Department (G/F), where visitors are greeted by...
Comments / 0