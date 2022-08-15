ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House

From the second that Real Housewives of Dubai was announced, we all anticipated that it was going to be a strange first season. It was the first international Real Housewives show with wealth that makes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like modest suburbs. The debut season is in full swing and we’ve learned a […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline: From Reality Costars to Husband and Wife and Beyond

Not just a summer romance! Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have weathered reality TV drama, cheating scandals and wedding delays throughout their relationship — and they’re still going strong. The Summer House stars’ romance has played out on the Bravo series since season 1, which premiered in January 2017. Cooke, who met Batula during the […]
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
The List

Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Pick Sides Over Ridge's Controversial Taylor Kiss

There's nothing "The Bold and the Beautiful" excels at better than love triangles between its most iconic characters. More recently, love triangles on the soap have largely centered on the younger characters of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam's tendency to bounce between the two women has made for compelling television over the last decade. However, the most memorable love triangle for fans is undoubtedly that of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
The List

Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet

According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Cheering Thomas And Booing Hope

The custody of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) has been a source of contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for the character's entire life. From the moment of conception, there was a plan in place to keep him away from his father, Thomas Forrester. Douglas' biological mother conspired with Thomas' father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), to conceal the true identity of his paternity. Ultimately, the truth came out, and Thomas learned he had a son. When Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tragically passed away unexpectedly, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with Douglas (via Soaps In Depth).
The List

The List

ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

