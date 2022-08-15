"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO