Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Pooch And More Alums React To Daniel's Shocking Scene With Nicole And Taylor
Janelle Pierzina, Pooch, and other former Houseguests had thoughts after Big Brother's latest shocking scene.
Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House
From the second that Real Housewives of Dubai was announced, we all anticipated that it was going to be a strange first season. It was the first international Real Housewives show with wealth that makes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like modest suburbs. The debut season is in full swing and we’ve learned a […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House appeared first on Reality Tea.
#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Stacia Asks Nate If He’s Open To Therapy ‘To Help The Relationship’
During tonight’s episode of MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see the continuation of a couple’s “water-saving” shower-taking honeymoon, that’s taking a more serious turn amid a conversation about mental health. Nate and Stacia are continuing
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline: From Reality Costars to Husband and Wife and Beyond
Not just a summer romance! Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have weathered reality TV drama, cheating scandals and wedding delays throughout their relationship — and they’re still going strong. The Summer House stars’ romance has played out on the Bravo series since season 1, which premiered in January 2017. Cooke, who met Batula during the […]
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Tommy Dorfman Said That She Would Have “Started Transitioning A Lot Sooner” If It Wasn’t For “13 Reasons Why”
Tommy — who played Ryan Shaver in the popular Netflix series — reintroduced herself as a transgender woman in July of last year.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Pick Sides Over Ridge's Controversial Taylor Kiss
There's nothing "The Bold and the Beautiful" excels at better than love triangles between its most iconic characters. More recently, love triangles on the soap have largely centered on the younger characters of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam's tendency to bounce between the two women has made for compelling television over the last decade. However, the most memorable love triangle for fans is undoubtedly that of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Confirms Her Exit as Quinn: ‘I Know It’s Heartbreaking… ‘
Sometimes, you can’t help wishing you were wrong… and this is definitely one of those times. Only hours after we speculated that Rena Sofer might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful based on a cryptic Instagram post from the actress, she used the same medium to confirm her exit.
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Cheering Thomas And Booing Hope
The custody of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) has been a source of contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for the character's entire life. From the moment of conception, there was a plan in place to keep him away from his father, Thomas Forrester. Douglas' biological mother conspired with Thomas' father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), to conceal the true identity of his paternity. Ultimately, the truth came out, and Thomas learned he had a son. When Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tragically passed away unexpectedly, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with Douglas (via Soaps In Depth).
Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Wants Andy Cohen to Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz After Shep Rose Split
A new crossover? Taylor Ann Green expressed interest in Tom Schwartz following her split from Shep Rose — and Andy Cohen is down to play matchmaker. “Is there anyone in the Bravoverse that either of you would like for me to set you up with?” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host asked Green, […]
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0