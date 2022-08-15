Firefighter Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Jose (San Jose, CA)

A home in East San Jose has become a magnet for car crashes. The man who lives there says his property has been hit 23 times since Interstate 680 was built in the 70s. Ray Minter lives off Jackson Avenue at the intersection of Bambi Lane. His home is directly across the street from the Jackson offramp from I-680. Minter says cars come barrelling off the freeway too fast and can’t make the right turn, especially if they are in the center lane, which allows drivers to turn right or go straight onto Bambi Lane. "Take out the center lane, no right-hand turns for the center," Minter told KPIX.

