The Aston Martin DBR22 Is an Open-Cockpit Ode to Classic Aston Racers

Aston Martin has revealed the DBR22: a two-seat open-cockpit supercar that pays tribute to the company’s classic, roofless race cars. Coach-built to look like Aston Martin’s old DBR1 and DB3S, the DBR22 also commemorates the 10th anniversary of Aston’s custom Q division (the team that allows buyers to deck out their rides in whatever colors, trims, or interior materials they’d like). While merely a design concept for now, the DBR22 will eventually become a real—albeit ultra-limited—car the company’s most well-off clients can undoubtedly pay ungodly sums of money for.

It’s easy to be jaded about super-impractical, uber-expensive billionaire-toys like this, but I think the DBR22 is absolutely gorgeous and worthy of the aspirational gawk. The retro shape pairs with some properly modern hardware such as an all-new body made of carbon fiber and—as an Aston Martin -first—an aluminum rear subframe that’s been 3D-printed. Carbon fiber grille slats are arranged to look like those of the DBR1 while 21-inch centerlock wheels look remarkably production-ready.

Under the hood sits a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 making 705 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. This is attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses something called “torque shaping” to give this car its own feel when it comes to performance. Zero to 60 mph happens in 3.4 seconds and the DBR22 tops out at 198 mph.

Shear panels front and rear are unique for better torsional rigidity while adaptive damper settings are also specific to the DBR22.

Despite the fairly common-looking (by Aston Martin standards, at least) British Racing Green color, the DBR22 design concept seen here is apparently painted in an “entirely bespoke” color developed through Q’s paint-to-sample process. Of course, this entire car being a Q creation, actual customer cars will come in whatever spec they’d like. Paint, decals, carbon tint, bespoke materials in and out, all can be distinct to suit the buyer. As standard, though, the all-new dash is laced heavily in leather and carbon.

With the DBR22 being built in a similar vein as the Aston Martin’s one-off Victor and very limited Vulcan, it’s safe to assume that it will be extremely rare as well. Like, low double-digits rare. In any case, Aston Martin’s DBR22 design concept will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours D’ Elegance from Aug. 19 to 21.

