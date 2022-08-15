Read full article on original website
CarolinaCarolina
2d ago
No “ price gouging “, however, things I buy increase in price every time I shop. It’s crazy that we aren’t earning more, yet, everything is much more expensive.
Reply(3)
19
NickM
2d ago
I like how they are patting themselves on the back🙄. They created havoc and alarm. They got people fired. They forced businesses to close. Some temporary. Some permanently. They caused massive inflation. Keep patting yourselves on your backs🙄🤬🤬.
Reply
11
Tonya Deaton
2d ago
Kind of funny now they’re saying that new variant is on the rise in Charlotte. And they’ve been price gauging since this whole thing began.
Reply
9
