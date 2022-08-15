ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CarolinaCarolina
2d ago

No “ price gouging “, however, things I buy increase in price every time I shop. It’s crazy that we aren’t earning more, yet, everything is much more expensive.

19
NickM
2d ago

I like how they are patting themselves on the back🙄. They created havoc and alarm. They got people fired. They forced businesses to close. Some temporary. Some permanently. They caused massive inflation. Keep patting yourselves on your backs🙄🤬🤬.

11
Tonya Deaton
2d ago

Kind of funny now they’re saying that new variant is on the rise in Charlotte. And they’ve been price gauging since this whole thing began.

9
