Los Angeles, CA

Morale low inside LAPD's famed Robbery-Homicide Division as staff numbers slashed

By Tori Richards, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
2d ago

Part of the chaos in the streets Communist Democrats use to overthrow or reset America

Reply(1)
4
 

KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
westsidetoday.com

Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man. On August 15, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., an unknown dark colored sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the #3 lane of Venice Boulevard, when it collided with a pedestrian that entered the roadway northbound on Venice Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound Venice Boulevard and failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian. A second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. That second vehicle also continued eastbound Venice Boulevard after the collision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robert F. Kennedy
George Floyd
Michel Moore
Eric Garcetti
womenworking.com

LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man caught on video destroying street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax

A man was caught on video destroying a street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax, but no arrests were made — even though police say this is not the first time this man has gone after a street vendor.Reports of a "man with an ax" at about 8 p.m. Monday sent Los Angeles police officers to the corner of Dumetz and Canoga in Woodland Hills, where witnesses said a man had gone after a fruit vendor's stand. The vendor whose stand was being attacked was not hurt.Video shows the man destroying a folding table and a multi-colored umbrella...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Murder#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Robbery Homicide Division#The Washington Examiner#Democrat#City Council
foxla.com

Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out

LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting

One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA

