Morale low inside LAPD's famed Robbery-Homicide Division as staff numbers slashed

2d ago
VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland
Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
Los Angeles deputy DA: Gascón is creating a ‘ticking time bomb’ by releasing murderers back on the streets
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says that George Gascón’s “blanket policy” of releasing inmates who were convicted of crimes such as murder as a juvenile is creating a “ticking time bomb,” and says his “days are still numbered” after the recall campaign suffered a major blow on Monday.
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Officials ID man LAPD says died in standoff of apparent self-inflicted wound
Authorities today identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement.
Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store
After days of graphic witness testimony, a former LAPD officer has been ordered to stand trial for a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona.
Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run
The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man. On August 15, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., an unknown dark colored sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the #3 lane of Venice Boulevard, when it collided with a pedestrian that entered the roadway northbound on Venice Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound Venice Boulevard and failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian. A second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. That second vehicle also continued eastbound Venice Boulevard after the collision.
Los Angeles (CA) Street Takeovers Continue with Another Shooting and Looting Weekend
Two street takeovers in Los Angeles left a teenager dead and a store looted in the Willowbrook area. A teenager was shot at a Sunday takeover. First responders from Los Angeles County were hindered in responding to the unit as crowded streets kept the injured youth waiting for help for more than an hour, witnesses told KTLA.
LA resident charged in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged Tuesday with murder in a homeless man’s stabbing death in Pasadena. Sadarius Lawson, 26, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Pasadena courtroom, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Lawson has remained behind bars since...
LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
Mother of one of the men killed in alleged street racing crash sues Burbank, LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Man caught on video destroying street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax
A man was caught on video destroying a street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax, but no arrests were made — even though police say this is not the first time this man has gone after a street vendor.Reports of a "man with an ax" at about 8 p.m. Monday sent Los Angeles police officers to the corner of Dumetz and Canoga in Woodland Hills, where witnesses said a man had gone after a fruit vendor's stand. The vendor whose stand was being attacked was not hurt.Video shows the man destroying a folding table and a multi-colored umbrella...
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out
LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
Fight between man, 13-year-old captured on video in Valencia; charges possible
Authorities are considering charges against a man who was captured on video fighting with a 13-year-old boy who had just gotten out of school in Valencia on Monday. The fight occurred around 3 p.m. outside Havana Savannah, a popular coffee shop in the 24000 block of Copper Hill. Witnesses say the man, believed to be […]
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
