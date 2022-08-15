Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
Illinois Diner Dubbed One of America’s Best Vegan Restaurants
If you have a friend who lives a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, finding a place where everyone can agree on the food is a tough call. Where do you go? Meat eaters tend to stay away from places that specialize in vegan menus. It might be because they've never had...
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
citybureau.org
Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership
Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
midwestliving.com
Everything You Need to Know About 4 Must-Eat Chicago Sandwiches
On a hit list of the city's must-eat dishes, you'll find not one, not two, but four meals on bread. (And yes, one is a hot dog. Let the debate begin.) We dig into those legends and the modern twists they've inspired. Stomach growling already? Let's eat. Italian Beef. Take...
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
fox32chicago.com
Northern Illinois Food Bank expands reach with new suburban center
The Northern Illinois Food Bank is expanding its reach. The agency celebrated the opening of its new North Suburban Center in Lake Forest on Tuesday.
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
columbiachronicle.com
Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership
Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
SoulCycle is shutting down 20 locations, including some Chicago area sites
CHICAGO (CBS)-- SoulCycle is shutting down a quarter of its locations, including some in the Chicago area. The company blames a population shift as more workers moved during the pandemic.The SoulCycle Southport and North Shore locations are among the local closures. CNN reports that SoulCycle will shutter around 20 of its 83 studios: six in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. It will also close down in Toronto, which means a complete exit from Canada.
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
wgnradio.com
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
Eater
Chicago’s DoorDash and Grubhub Drivers Take a Step Toward Unionizing
Food delivery drivers who work for companies including DoorDash and Grubhub gathered with Uber and Lyft workers over the weekend to announce plans to join a nationwide group calling for improved working conditions, better pay, and the option to unionize. The news comes amid a sustained push for labor rights in the hospitality industry, most recently illustrated by a successful union vote this month by retail workers at famed local Third Wave coffee brand Intelligentsia Coffee.
NBC Chicago
2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend
The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The show will take...
