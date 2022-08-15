The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast-approaching, but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction! Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in Vermont. His newest book, ‘Images of America: Champlain Valley Fair’ documents all the history throughout the century since the fair first began — and a special exhibit at this year’s fair will showcase just that!

ESSEX, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO