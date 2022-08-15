Read full article on original website
100 Years at the Champlain Valley Fair
The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast-approaching, but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction! Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in Vermont. His newest book, ‘Images of America: Champlain Valley Fair’ documents all the history throughout the century since the fair first began — and a special exhibit at this year’s fair will showcase just that!
City Council approves pods to combat homelessness
Burlington, VT — The City of Burlington remains in a housing crisis, but the City Council has approved plans to move forward with the construction of ‘pods’ for people experiencing homelessness on Monday. The Community and Economic Development Office will be building 25 single-occupancy pods and five double-occupancy pods for people in need of housing. The pods will have electricity, heat, and air conditioning, and will be built in a city-owned parking lot on Elmwood Ave.
Plattsburgh leaders discuss potential improvements to the city
Plattsburgh, NY — Members of the Common Council have been busy over the past few weeks discussing issues of climate change, sewers, and the fate of the Civic Center. The Plattsburgh City Council will hear from its Climate Task Force about a food reduction and recycling policy that could bring benefits to the residents of the city.
Animal sanctuary saves lamb with disabilities
Tunbridge, VT — A family that lives out near Edmore and Langdon, North Dakota, made it their mission to help a lamb with disabilities and get it to a sanctuary in Vermont. The lamb, named ‘Llama Llama,’ was born in February during a cold snap that left his ears and legs frozen.
Full scholarships announced for Clinton Community College
Plattsburgh, NY — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined other local leaders to announce dozens of scholarships at Clinton Community College for Advanced Manufacturing. The North Country Workforce Partnership Inc., Clinton Community College, and the North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment announced they are partnering with Xometry, a digital marketplace, to provide full tuition scholarships for up to 40 students.
Active-shooter training scheduled in Colchester
Colchester, VT — The Vermont Department of Public Safety has announced an active-shooter training session in Colchester this week. The SurviVemont program is scheduled for Thursday at Colchester High School. Pre-registration is required, and sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program was created to educate Vermonters about...
Police arrest suspect who was shot by an officer
Burlington, VT — David Johnson, 20, of Burlington, has been arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. According to police, three officers responded to an unspecified emergency call to find Johnson outside the house with a large kitchen knife. Johnson, who police say is known to officers, was talking about ending his life. Johnson charged a police officer with a knife in the Old North End on Saturday afternoon and was shot in the upper left leg by Sgt. Simon Bombard.
