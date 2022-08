SALINA, Okla. — The Salina Police Department is sending a K9′s handler to an instructional course thanks to a donation from a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post from the department, Jiffy Stop has donated the funds for Draco’s handler to go to the class. Draco and his handler eat at the restaurant often and is known to the staff.

