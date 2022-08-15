ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Deeper roster this season for Riverside girls cross country

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Oakland) A couple of Riverside’s top girls track athletes are giving cross country a shot this year.

The Lady Dawgs have one returning state qualifier and a couple of welcome additions to the team. Coach Alex Oliver reports his athletes put in a strong summer. “Starting the season off you’re always trying to get mileage in and make sure everyone is ready to go. Fortunately for me a lot of the kids that are out for cross country right now ran with our summer running club and put in some miles and are in pretty good shape right now. So now we can start to get a little bit ahead of the game.”

Riverside has a deeper squad than they’ve seen in recent years. “We bring back our state qualifier Becca Cody and added a couple more. Bailey Richardson is going to be a freshman for us. She had a good junior high campaign. Another freshman coming up with her is Brecken Pierce. Carly Henderson is going to dual. She had a really good sports season last year. I think we even tricked a sprinter into joining us with Lydia Erickson.”

Coach Oliver says he has a good group full of hard workers this year. We’ll preview Riverside boys cross country tomorrow. The team’s first competition is at the Iowa Western campus on September 3rd.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Talented, hard-working prospects for Riverside boys cross country

(Oakland) Riverside starts the cross country season with the Abraham Lincoln meet on September 3rd at Iowa Western. The Bulldogs will be led by returning state qualifier Mason McCready. Coach Alex Oliver reports the team put in a good body of work during the offseason, especially with their summer running club. “We met four days a week and were averaging 15-20 miles per week with 25 on our heavier weeks. Those kids are in pretty good shape right now.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Program Ends Soon That Helps Iowans With Rent, Utilities

(Iowa City, IA) — A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Arrested In Davenport After Threatening People With A Knife

(Davenport, IA) — Davenport police say a 33-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after threatening people with a knife. At least one person was cut deeply enough to require stitches and two others suffered minor cuts. Dietrich A. Wilmington is charged with going armed with intent plus two additional felonies and two aggravated misdemeanors. The incident happened at Armored Gardens in Davenport just after 1:45 a-m Saturday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Suspect In Deadly Nightclub Shooting Now Facing Second Murder Charge

(Cedar Rapids, IA) – One of two men charged in April’s deadly shootings at a Cedar Rapids nightclub is now facing a second murder. Timothy Rush had already been charged with the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Owens, at the Taboo Nightclub on April Tenth. The new charge comes as another shooting victim, Marvin Cox, died late last month from his wounds. Rush has pleaded not guilty to killing Owens. A second shooter, Dimione Walker, is charged with murdering Michael Valentine inside the club.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IA
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Riverside, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Woman’s Death

(Muscatine, IA) — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call requesting a welfare check shortly after 9:00 a-m. from police in North Palm Beach, Florida. North Palm Beach police said they had received information that a woman had been killed in eastern Muscatine County and the suspect had returned to Florida. K-W-Q-C/T-V reports after deputies made entry and found the woman’s body they were told that the suspect in Florida had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy