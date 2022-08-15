Deeper roster this season for Riverside girls cross country

(Oakland) A couple of Riverside’s top girls track athletes are giving cross country a shot this year.

The Lady Dawgs have one returning state qualifier and a couple of welcome additions to the team. Coach Alex Oliver reports his athletes put in a strong summer. “Starting the season off you’re always trying to get mileage in and make sure everyone is ready to go. Fortunately for me a lot of the kids that are out for cross country right now ran with our summer running club and put in some miles and are in pretty good shape right now. So now we can start to get a little bit ahead of the game.”

Riverside has a deeper squad than they’ve seen in recent years. “We bring back our state qualifier Becca Cody and added a couple more. Bailey Richardson is going to be a freshman for us. She had a good junior high campaign. Another freshman coming up with her is Brecken Pierce. Carly Henderson is going to dual. She had a really good sports season last year. I think we even tricked a sprinter into joining us with Lydia Erickson.”

Coach Oliver says he has a good group full of hard workers this year. We’ll preview Riverside boys cross country tomorrow. The team’s first competition is at the Iowa Western campus on September 3rd.