ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
myasbn.com

Stacey Abrams reveals economic plan for Georgia with emphasis on equality

Ahead of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election this November, candidate and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams delivered a rousing and economically charged speech for Georgians. She described her economic plan at length, the crux of which is to build small businesses, families, and every individual to lead a prosperous life.
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Georgia#Motion Pictures#Movies#The Georgia Film Academy#Content Talent South#The Woodward Academy#Kennesaw State University
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia Film Academy top brass quits to start new company

Two executives of the Georgia Film Academy have stepped down to launch a new endeavor known as Content Talent South. Jeffrey Stepakoff, 59, and Josh Lee, 37, told Saporta Report their company will identify, represent and produce the work of Georgia-based writers. CTS also “will provide consulting services to brands, businesses and education initiatives including digital production, gaming and esports.”
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia

ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia names new head of GBI

Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference

Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy