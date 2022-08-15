Read full article on original website
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
myasbn.com
Stacey Abrams reveals economic plan for Georgia with emphasis on equality
Ahead of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election this November, candidate and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams delivered a rousing and economically charged speech for Georgians. She described her economic plan at length, the crux of which is to build small businesses, families, and every individual to lead a prosperous life.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia Film Academy top brass quits to start new company
Two executives of the Georgia Film Academy have stepped down to launch a new endeavor known as Content Talent South. Jeffrey Stepakoff, 59, and Josh Lee, 37, told Saporta Report their company will identify, represent and produce the work of Georgia-based writers. CTS also “will provide consulting services to brands, businesses and education initiatives including digital production, gaming and esports.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia
ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.
Americus Times-Recorder
Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System
The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.
WRDW-TV
Allstate files 25 percent rate increase on Ga. policyholders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Allstate has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and disappointed that Allstate has chosen to exploit a loophole in state law to implement such...
End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area
ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia names new head of GBI
Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
