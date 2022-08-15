ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Q 105.7

Popular Scratch Bakery Getting a Storefront in Downtown Albany

Get ready downtown Albany, you are going to get a scratch bakery. A well-known scratch bakery has been part of local farmers' markets and special pick-up and delivery orders. Now Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company is going into a storefront. Where is Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company Going to Be?
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!

Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit

Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Car Hits Golf Cart in Kinderhook, NY, and the Result is Devastating

It rarely ends well when a golf cart ends up in the middle of a roadway, and as day turns to night, it only gets worse. A man was driving a golf cart along a Capital Region roadway, when tragedy struck. The cart ended up on a collision course with an oncoming car, creating an accident that has left those involved scratching their heads.
KINDERHOOK, NY
Q 105.7

Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon

A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
ALBANY, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY

Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
FORT ANN, NY
