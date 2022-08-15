Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indoor skatepark coming to downtown apartment complex
Redburn Development's latest project at 930 on Broadway will consist of 80-plus apartments, while the lower level will feature something new—an indoor skatepark.
Popular Scratch Bakery Getting a Storefront in Downtown Albany
Get ready downtown Albany, you are going to get a scratch bakery. A well-known scratch bakery has been part of local farmers' markets and special pick-up and delivery orders. Now Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company is going into a storefront. Where is Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company Going to Be?
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NEWS10 ABC
Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
WRGB
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Warehouse emergency construction completed
The city of Albany has finished emergency construction on the Central Warehouse building. Construction began after debris fell from the building in July and temporarily suspended some Amtrak service.
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
5 things to know this Tuesday, August 16
Today's five things to know come complete with Glens Falls history, SNAP benefits, and an expected guilty plea. Never a dull moment in the Capital Region!
Car Hits Golf Cart in Kinderhook, NY, and the Result is Devastating
It rarely ends well when a golf cart ends up in the middle of a roadway, and as day turns to night, it only gets worse. A man was driving a golf cart along a Capital Region roadway, when tragedy struck. The cart ended up on a collision course with an oncoming car, creating an accident that has left those involved scratching their heads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
Trey Anastasio Band, Goose coming to Glens Falls
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, and they're making a pit stop in Glens Falls on Nov. 13.
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon
A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
South End Grocery store eyes December opening
A new grocery store has inked a December opening in Albany's South End food desert.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
Ground breaks on new Saratoga fire station
On Tuesday morning, Saratoga Springs Fire Department broke ground on something long in the making. The department is getting a third fire station, to be located on Henning Road - and it's taken decades of push to gain momentum.
CDTA to offer unlimited ridership to downtown Albany employees
Free, unlimited rides through CDTA's route network are coming for some who work in downtown Albany.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0