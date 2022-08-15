Loud noise at Harry Reid airport causes panic, massive delays

Video provided by Katie Boer.

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Travelers flying out of Harry Reid International Airport can expect delays and cancellations after a “false alarm” early Sunday created a passenger panic in security lines, officials said.

A statement shortly after 9:30 a.m. by airport officials said delays are expected throughout the day and cancellations are possible. The statement said officials are working to return “operations to normal” and added that passengers should check with their airlines on the status of flights.

Flightaware.com posted at about 9:30 a.m. that 111 flights had been delayed and 26 more were cancelled.

A loud noise just before 5 a.m. caused the panic and is largely responsible for the delays and cancellations, according to airport officials. Police said the noise was created by an “unruly subject.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email they received a call at about 4:54 a.m. and that reports of a shooting at the airport were unfounded. The noise is believed to have been caused by an unruly subject who is in custody, police said.

“Flights will be held as multiple concourses are cleared and all passengers will need to be screened/re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding aircraft,” said the airport in a Sunday tweet .

Airport officials say there is no threat at the airport, and thank the travelers for their patience. At 7 a.m., people in line to check in with security say the airport is jam-packed.

Officials from the airport released this statement at approximately 7:46 a.m.

“Earlier this morning, a loud noise at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft. Operations are returning to normal. We thank our partners at the TSA and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and assistance.”

