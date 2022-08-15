ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

q13fox.com

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KREM2

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal

We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Tri-City Herald

Dad hikes out of canyon for help after family stranded for days, CA officials say

After being stranded for days, a father hiked out of a canyon to search for help for his wife, child and infant, authorities in California said. The family of four, including a 10-year-old and 9-month-old, was stranded in Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley for three days after hiking to a remote area, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state

The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
KREM2

Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95

SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
SAGLE, ID
Big Country News

These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

