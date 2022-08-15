Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
Tri-City Herald
Lawsuit contends Redistricting Commission withheld public records to hide offensive texts
A lawsuit has been filed in Thurston County Superior Court alleging the Washington State Redistricting Commission violated the state’s Public Records Act. Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, filed the complaint on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that the redistricting commission committed a series of violations and...
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho Raked 4th Best State to Live in, Washington 26th, Says Study
Idaho is the 4th-best state in which to live in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub. Washington state ranked 26th. In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety.
Tri-City Herald
Dad hikes out of canyon for help after family stranded for days, CA officials say
After being stranded for days, a father hiked out of a canyon to search for help for his wife, child and infant, authorities in California said. The family of four, including a 10-year-old and 9-month-old, was stranded in Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley for three days after hiking to a remote area, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Tri-City Herald
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95
SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
KOMO News
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warning as fire danger mounts for Washington counties
SEATTLE — The forecast this week calls for very hot and dry conditions across many areas of the state, prompting the National Weather Service to issue new fire warnings for much of Western Washington. The Red Flag warning starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0