ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WINCHESTER, MA
WCVB

Orange Line shutdown meeting held for residents in Boston's Chinatown

BOSTON — A meeting is being held Wednesday in Boston's Chinatown — one of the several immigrant communities expected to be severely impacted by the MBTA's month-long closure of the Orange Line. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Video shows broken Blue Line subway pantograph hits pedestrian bridge

BOSTON — Surveillance video released to WCVB following a formal request to the MBTA shows the moments that led to an incident on the Blue Line last Friday. The MBTA previously said that a Blue Line train heading toward Wonderland became disabled at the Suffolk Downs station because of a broken pantograph on the third car of the train.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Boston Police#Chinatown#Violent Crime#Boston Municipal Court#Barcc
WCVB

Boston native Michael Cox sworn in as Boston Police Department commissioner

BOSTON — Michael Cox, who served as a Boston police officer for three decades, was sworn in Monday as the city's next police commissioner. Cox, 57, who was previously the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a Boston native who joined the Boston Police Department in 1989 and served in several roles before rising to the rank of superintendent.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspicious fires under investigation at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters were expected to return Wednesday to a cluster of what are being called suspicious fires around the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night. First responders suspended their fire fight after dark Tuesday night because conditions were too dangerous. When firefighters arrived at the...
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Fire heavily damages single-family home in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was heavily damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out. The fire broke out in a home on Highview Street. From Sky5, the roof, which had solar panels, was visibly burned and collapsed in some sections. The rear of the home was also heavily burned.
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car

BOSTON — An investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston allowing some city workers to work enitrely from home during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Certain city of Boston employees will be allowed to work from home up to five days per week during the upcoming MBTA shutdown of the Orange Line. In a memorandum to department heads and cabinet chiefs, Boston's chief people officer explained that hybrid-eligible employees who are impacted by the "transit emergency" may be allowed expanded opportunities to work remotely.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy