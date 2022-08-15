Read full article on original website
WCVB
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
WCVB
Norton, Massachusetts, employee faces charges after making bomb threats to company, police say
NORTON, Mass. — An employee of a Norton, Massachusetts, business is facing charges Tuesday after he allegedly made a bomb threat to the company, police said. Norton police and fire responded at 10:12 a.m. to Pitney Bowes Global Logistics at 15 Leonard St., for a report of a bomb threat made by an employee.
WCVB
5 people, some armed, rob gas station in Exeter, New Hampshire, police say
Exeter police said they are searching for five people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station. At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said five people walked into the Shell gas station's EZ Mart store on Main Street and held a clerk at gunpoint. They said all the...
WCVB
Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WCVB
Orange Line shutdown meeting held for residents in Boston's Chinatown
BOSTON — A meeting is being held Wednesday in Boston's Chinatown — one of the several immigrant communities expected to be severely impacted by the MBTA's month-long closure of the Orange Line. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9...
WCVB
Man dies when car struck by drunken, wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, police say
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A man died early Wednesday when his vehicle was struck by a drunken driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate-495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded at 12:15 a.m. to reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway. While troopers responded...
WCVB
Video shows broken Blue Line subway pantograph hits pedestrian bridge
BOSTON — Surveillance video released to WCVB following a formal request to the MBTA shows the moments that led to an incident on the Blue Line last Friday. The MBTA previously said that a Blue Line train heading toward Wonderland became disabled at the Suffolk Downs station because of a broken pantograph on the third car of the train.
WCVB
Boston native Michael Cox sworn in as Boston Police Department commissioner
BOSTON — Michael Cox, who served as a Boston police officer for three decades, was sworn in Monday as the city's next police commissioner. Cox, 57, who was previously the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a Boston native who joined the Boston Police Department in 1989 and served in several roles before rising to the rank of superintendent.
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
WCVB
Massachusetts man charged with OUI in Cape Cod crash that killed motorcyclist
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, in connection with a deadly Cape Cod crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Barnstable police said the crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3900 Falmouth...
WCVB
Suspicious fires under investigation at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters were expected to return Wednesday to a cluster of what are being called suspicious fires around the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night. First responders suspended their fire fight after dark Tuesday night because conditions were too dangerous. When firefighters arrived at the...
WCVB
Fire heavily damages single-family home in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was heavily damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out. The fire broke out in a home on Highview Street. From Sky5, the roof, which had solar panels, was visibly burned and collapsed in some sections. The rear of the home was also heavily burned.
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
WCVB
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
WCVB
4 residents, 2 firefighters hospitalized after 5-alarm fire rips through Chelsea multi-family
CHELSEA, Mass. — Four residents and two firefighters were sent to the hospital after a five-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Chelsea early Wednesday morning. Multiple people were trapped when firefighters were first called to the building on Cottage Street just after midnight. "It was a very,...
WCVB
Boston allowing some city workers to work enitrely from home during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Certain city of Boston employees will be allowed to work from home up to five days per week during the upcoming MBTA shutdown of the Orange Line. In a memorandum to department heads and cabinet chiefs, Boston's chief people officer explained that hybrid-eligible employees who are impacted by the "transit emergency" may be allowed expanded opportunities to work remotely.
WCVB
Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
WCVB
What Boston's community leaders expect of new Police Commissioner Michael Cox
BOSTON — Community leaders in the city of Boston have high hopes for newly-sworn-in Boston Police Department Commissioner Michael Cox, but they also said he has a big job ahead of him. "There's probably no more important position in the city with regard to public safety than the one...
