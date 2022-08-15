3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night

Read full article on original website
Small plane lands at busy intersection in Orange County
A plane has made an emergency landing on a busy roadway in Orange County. Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the small aircraft landed near the intersection of University Blvd. and N. Econlockhatchee Trail in the roadway.
'Oh my god, bro!': Moment small plane crashes on Orlando roadway
A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. It was captured on camera by FOX 35 viewer Raiah Collins.
Mom dies following lightning strike near elementary school that also injured her child and teen
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A mother was killed and her child was injured after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs on Thursday afternoon. The mother, identified as Nicole Tedesco, passed away from her injuries. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital but has since been released. The family's dog was also struck, but survived.
WATCH: Transformer explodes during wild storms in Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - New wild video shows a transformer exploding in Orange City during strong storms this week. Jameson Wrigley was home at the time and had a front row seat to the storm. "The next thing I know the wind kicked up and then three explosions," he said....
Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash
Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - An average of ten people in Florida are killed by lightning strikes each year. As summer brings storms almost each afternoon, there are some things you can do to stay safe if lightning is near. "This may seem like review, but it's something to be reminded of,"...
Vigil honors Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor one year after death
It has been one year since Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor's passing. The 26-year-old was investigating a suspicious vehicle nearly two months prior to his death when he was shot. A vigil was held on Wednesday to remember his "ultimate sacrifice" in his service to the community.
Florida student hit by car while crossing street
A Windermere High School student was struck by a car while walking home from school. The incident happening right in the school parking lot.
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim
Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Bobbit started a business called Spectrum Surf Shop in Indialantic back in the 1980s and has been a mentor to youth over the years.
Tyre Sampson's father wants memorial by ride where son died
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 years old on Wednesday. His father and local leaders gathered outside the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park where he fell to his death with balloons and a message. "Happy Birthday to you!" Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, sang with the others....
Funeral procession held for Army Ranger candidate Evan Fitzgibbon
Dozens of people lined Main Street in Windermere on Wednesday, holding flags and saluting officials as the crowd solemnly honored Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon, 23, was a soldier and Foundation Academy alum. He was training in Georgia when a tree fell during a storm, killing him another.
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
Orlando weather forecast: Showers could linger into over night hours in some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR ORLANDO:. Tonight’s low: 77 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain Saturday: 40% chance for p.m. storms. Main weather concerns: Lightning storms with torrential rain moving into Orlando by 6 p.m. and peaking around 8 p.m. Rain should end by 11 p.m. Expect frequent, dangerous lightning, and one or two could be severe with gusty winds over 60mph. Storms will track east and have no trouble reaching the beaches. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible so watch for flooding in poor drainage areas.
Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
Exclusive: Mom says daughter is alive thanks to heroic boyfriend
A University of Central Florida student was killed while protecting his girlfriend during an attack in Alabama, authorities said. The girlfriend's mother is now talking with FOX 35 about that tragedy.
Orlando weather forecast: Hot, muggy, stormy Friday for much of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Deep tropical moisture remains overhead and that means more likely storm chances to round out the week on Friday. Storms should develop over Central Florida by mid-afternoon tomorrow. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main hazards with localized flooding possible, especially in areas that saw heavy rain earlier in the week.
West Nile virus symptoms to watch for after Florida reports first human case this year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The first reported human case of the West Nile Virus in the state this year has been confirmed in Central Florida and health officials have heightened concerns that others may become sick. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said there is an increase in the mosquito-borne...
Orlando weather forecast: Central Florida could see strong, severe storms Wednesday night
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight’s low: 77 degrees. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Lightning storms with torrential rain will be popping up after lunch with frequent lightning and gusty winds over 60mph. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Storms will track southeastward and have no trouble reaching the beaches and potentially severe thunderstorms status, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Otherwise, the westerly flow brings high humidity, ("swamp flow"), all week.
New statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bronze statue Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in Daytona Beach on Thursday. It's part of a larger project to honor Dr. Bethune. The new statue is similar to the marble one that currently resides in the U.S. Capitol. It's the first statue of a black person to inhabit Statuary Hall.
