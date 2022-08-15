Read full article on original website
ironcountyreporter.com
U.P. Regional Blood Center in need of blood
UPPER PENINSULA — The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for A negative, B negative, O negative blood types. The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Visit their Facebook...
wnmufm.org
Houghton County native killed fighting fires in Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON— The body of a Toivola firefighter killed while battling a wildfire in Oregon last week has been brought home. Collin Hagan, 27, was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado. He was hit by a falling tree Wednesday while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest.
Isle Royale investigators ask public for information about Mt. Franklin wildfire
HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park is asking the public for information that could help with an investigation into a wildfire that was sparked this weekend. Park officials took to social media to ask for any details pertaining to an allegedly illegal fire and associated camp on the park’s Mount Franklin Trail the evening of Friday, August 12 and into the morning of Saturday, August 13.
WLUC
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
WLUC
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying two men who were responsible for damage to the Phil Niemisto Statue in Downtown Marquette. The police department posted two photos on Facebook Tuesday morning. No further information was released. Police did not describe the...
WLUC
Independent movie filmed at 3 Florence historic buildings
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - An independent movie filmed in Florence; Wisconsin is preparing for its premiere next month. Salty Earth Pictures is a non-profit production organization, and it is prepared to release its eighth movie, named “Stand in the Gap.”. It was filmed at three historic buildings in Florence....
WLUC
Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion. It’s...
wnmufm.org
Negaunee crash injures two
NEGAUNEE, MI— Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Negaunee Friday. City Police say it happened at the intersection of US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue. A Suzuki station wagon driven by a Negaunee woman turned left into oncoming traffic. She was struck by a Chevy sedan driven by a Republic man.
