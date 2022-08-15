ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Tusculum VFD responds to 2nd crash at scene of flipped truck

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While crews were responding to one crash on Horse Creek Park Road, another crash occurred nearby, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) officials said. While on the scene of an overturned truck with fuel leaking from the tank, TVFD officials spun around to see another truck on its side with the […]
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
BLUFF CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Southwest Virginia Juvenile Injured In Foot With Small Caliber Rifle, Manhunt Ensues, Then Called Off

A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.
DAMASCUS, VA
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The report that came to police was […]
DAMASCUS, VA
