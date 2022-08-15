Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
993thex.com
UPDATE: Toddler that died in Bluff City after falling from vehicle identified
The name of a child who died after falling out of a vehicle Monday afternoon in Sullivan County, Tennessee has been released by the sheriff’s office. The death of 1-year-old Kyber Sines on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City is still being investigated by the agency’s fatal incident reconstruction team.
Sullivan County investigators identify toddler who died after falling from vehicle
Authorities have identified the toddler who was fatally injured after falling from a vehicle on Monday.
Tusculum VFD responds to 2nd crash at scene of flipped truck
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While crews were responding to one crash on Horse Creek Park Road, another crash occurred nearby, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) officials said. While on the scene of an overturned truck with fuel leaking from the tank, TVFD officials spun around to see another truck on its side with the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
VSP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Weber City
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on US-23, police say. According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, an incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in which a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian near a gas station in the 400 block of US-23. Virginia State Police said […]
Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Juvenile Injured In Foot With Small Caliber Rifle, Manhunt Ensues, Then Called Off
A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.
Neighbors describe fatal Norton house fire as ‘explosion’ that blew out windows
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Sunday morning house fire in Norton claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and has left two other family members with life-threatening injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) reported the fire occurred at a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North around 2:45 a.m. Two women, ages 43 and […]
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The report that came to police was […]
KPD: Officer ‘justified’ following confrontation that led to man’s death
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police have released new details about a confrontation between an officer and a 75-year-old man, who died following the incident. It happened on the morning of Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store on East Stone Drive, where a police officer responded to a reported disturbance. […]
wcyb.com
Woman has life threatening injuries after being struck by car in Johnson City Saturday
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was struck by a car in Johnson City on Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Unaka Avenue. Police say a car driven by an Elizabethton woman struck a woman who was trying to cross the street.
wcyb.com
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
