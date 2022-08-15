A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.

DAMASCUS, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO