TaxBuzz

Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion

Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion. Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.
The Verge

WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture

Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
MIAMI, FL
decrypt.co

Galaxy Digital Pulls Plug on $1.2 Billion BitGo Acquisition

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital will not pursue its planned acquisition of crypto custody firm BitGo, it announced today. Galaxy Digital, the crypto investment firm run by billionaire Mike Novogratz, today announced it would terminate its proposed deal with crypto custodian BitGo. According to Galaxy, the firm has exercised its...
Benzinga

Tesla Whale Trades For August 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 1000 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
biztoc.com

On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other

Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
blockworks.co

Polychain Capital Sues DEX Maker, Demands its Investment Back

Polychain says it has been deprived of its ability to redeem Shipyard Software shares, a year after it led the DEX provider’s funding round. San Francisco-based crypto investment firm Polychain Capital is taking a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) provider to court over an apparent equity deal gone awry. DEX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
pymnts

UAE Startup Dukkantek Raises $10M to Grow Retail POS System

Dukkantek, a provider of store management platforms based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it has raised $10 million in pre-Series A funding. The company, which focuses on small and medium-sized retailers, said in a Monday (Aug. 15) announcement that it will use the funding to expand in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company already 13 million retailer clients in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, per the Monday (Aug. 15) announcement, as reported by Magnitt.
TechCrunch

Google’s third bet from its Africa Investment Fund is in logistics company Lori Systems

This undisclosed investment is Google’s third from the $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at the continent’s early- and growth-stage startups, which the company CEO Sundar Pichai announced last October. The fund is part of Google’s plan to invest $1 billion in “tech-led initiatives” over the next five years. The news also comes off the back of the launch of Google’s first product development center on the continent, in Nairobi, Kenya, the city where Lori Systems first launched.
TechCrunch

How a16z’s investment into Adam Neumann further solidifies the ‘concrete ceiling’

Adam Neumann, the infamous entrepreneur behind WeWork, raised a stunning $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz for a yet-to-launch real estate company called Flow. The investment gave Neumann’s latest venture a more than $1 billion valuation, as reported by The New York Times, and came amid what is supposed to be an investor pullback in a bear market.
biztoc.com

Report: Alphabet has invested $1.5B in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, most by any public company, followed by BlackRock's $1.17B

Google parent company Alphabet poured the most amount of capital into the blockchain industry compared to any other public company, investing $1.5 billion between Sep. 2021 and Jun. 2022, a new report shows. In an updated blog published by Blockdata on Aug. 17, Alphabet was revealed as the investor with...
coingeek.com

Fed readies guidelines for digital asset banks master accounts

The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank has announced that it has finalized its guidelines for granting Federal Reserve accounts and payment services to financial institutions offering new types of financial services and institutions with novel charters, including digital asset banks. In a press release, the Fed states that the guidelines will...
