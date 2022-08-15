Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion
Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion. Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.
The Verge
WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture
Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Galaxy Digital Pulls Plug on $1.2 Billion BitGo Acquisition
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital will not pursue its planned acquisition of crypto custody firm BitGo, it announced today. Galaxy Digital, the crypto investment firm run by billionaire Mike Novogratz, today announced it would terminate its proposed deal with crypto custodian BitGo. According to Galaxy, the firm has exercised its...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC Digital World Acquisition postpones earnings report after seeking to delay merger
Digital World Acquisition Group, the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, requested a delay for its earnings report. The delay comes amidst a probe into the SPAC for violating securities regulations. The SPAC is also pushing to delay the merger with TMTG a year from...
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
kitco.com
Alphabet leads all public companies in crypto startup investments with $1.56 billion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data published in a recent report by the blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata shows that 40 corporations invested in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Whale Trades For August 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 1000 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
biztoc.com
On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other
Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
WSJ: Dynamic Bank in Malvern One of Many U.S. Banks Who Dove Into the Deep End of Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin.Image via iStock. Malvern-based Customers Bank was one of many smaller banks who jumped into the cryptocurrency pool—landing with a big splash last year—but are now dealing with the consequences of their plunge, writes David Benoit for the Wall Street Journal.
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
TechCrunch
Funding Circle co-founder unveils new Super Payments fintech venture with $27M investment
Reports emerged a few months back that Desai had raised around $30 million for this new company, and today this has been confirmed. Super has raised £22.5 million (roughly $27 million as of today) in a round of funding led by Accel, with participation from Union Square Ventures, LocalGlobe and a slew of angel investors.
blockworks.co
Polychain Capital Sues DEX Maker, Demands its Investment Back
Polychain says it has been deprived of its ability to redeem Shipyard Software shares, a year after it led the DEX provider’s funding round. San Francisco-based crypto investment firm Polychain Capital is taking a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) provider to court over an apparent equity deal gone awry. DEX...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
UAE Startup Dukkantek Raises $10M to Grow Retail POS System
Dukkantek, a provider of store management platforms based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it has raised $10 million in pre-Series A funding. The company, which focuses on small and medium-sized retailers, said in a Monday (Aug. 15) announcement that it will use the funding to expand in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company already 13 million retailer clients in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, per the Monday (Aug. 15) announcement, as reported by Magnitt.
TechCrunch
Google’s third bet from its Africa Investment Fund is in logistics company Lori Systems
This undisclosed investment is Google’s third from the $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at the continent’s early- and growth-stage startups, which the company CEO Sundar Pichai announced last October. The fund is part of Google’s plan to invest $1 billion in “tech-led initiatives” over the next five years. The news also comes off the back of the launch of Google’s first product development center on the continent, in Nairobi, Kenya, the city where Lori Systems first launched.
TechCrunch
How a16z’s investment into Adam Neumann further solidifies the ‘concrete ceiling’
Adam Neumann, the infamous entrepreneur behind WeWork, raised a stunning $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz for a yet-to-launch real estate company called Flow. The investment gave Neumann’s latest venture a more than $1 billion valuation, as reported by The New York Times, and came amid what is supposed to be an investor pullback in a bear market.
biztoc.com
Report: Alphabet has invested $1.5B in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, most by any public company, followed by BlackRock's $1.17B
Google parent company Alphabet poured the most amount of capital into the blockchain industry compared to any other public company, investing $1.5 billion between Sep. 2021 and Jun. 2022, a new report shows. In an updated blog published by Blockdata on Aug. 17, Alphabet was revealed as the investor with...
coingeek.com
Fed readies guidelines for digital asset banks master accounts
The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank has announced that it has finalized its guidelines for granting Federal Reserve accounts and payment services to financial institutions offering new types of financial services and institutions with novel charters, including digital asset banks. In a press release, the Fed states that the guidelines will...
Comments / 0